The order books for the New SEAT Ateca and CUPRA Ateca have today opened, with both models more highly specified than ever and at a lower price point than the outgoing models.

Customers can now purchase a new SEAT Ateca SE 1.0 TSI manual from £23,670 on the road, with the 300PS 2.0 TSI CUPRA Ateca available from £39,050.

Expected to be the most popular model, the 1.5-liter TSI 150PS SE Technology, costs less than the outgoing model, now £26,355, as well as benefitting from more technology as standard, including connected navigation and wireless charging for smart devices.

The introduction of the Xperience trim, replacing Xcellence, brings not only a more robust visual presence but also a lower cost comparatively versus the previous model.

Prices start from £27,750 for the Xperience trim, which comes packed with technology and comfort features.

Richard Harrison, Managing Director, SEAT UK, commented: "The Ateca started the SUV charge from SEAT and it has been transformative, not only increasing sales but also introducing new people to the brand that would previously have not chosen aSEAT. As the customer trend towards SUVs continues, we've refreshed and added more to Ateca, it's now, pound-for-pound, one of the best value vehicles on the market. This is all backed up by high-quality materials and technology."

The SEAT Ateca gets a range of updated petrol (TSI) or diesel (TDI) powertrains, each designed to deliver the highest levels of performance and driveability while improving efficiency.

The frugal three-cylinder 1.0 TSI unit produces 81kW/110PS of power and is linked to a manual transmission. The engine uses a Miller-cycle combustion process and variable geometry turbocharger to take efficiency to the next level.

With a power output of 110kW/150PS, the larger capacity four-cylinder 1.5 TSI is available with both manual and DSG dual-clutch transmissions and achieves reduced fuel consumption and greater efficiency by integrating Active Cylinder Management technology, which adapts the engine to work with only two cylinders in certain driving conditions.

The most powerful petrol option is a 140kW/190PS 2.0 TSI unit, linked to a DSG dual-clutch transmission and 4Drive all-wheel-drive system to offer a dynamic on-road and off-road driving experience. The 2.0 TSI unit is also available exclusively in the CUPRA Ateca with a 300PS power output.

Diesel remains part of the Ateca powertrain line-up, with 2.0 TDI engines improving driving performance while reducing emissions versus the outgoing 1.6 TDI unit.

The line-up is available as a 115PS output with a six-speed manual, as well as a 150PS output available as a manual or DSG dual-clutch transmission. All TDI units introduce a twin dosing Selective Catalytic Reductor (SCR) system that includes dual AdBlue injection to significantly reduce NOx emissions compared to previous generation diesel engines. The result is a range of diesel engines that meet the strict requirement of Euro6d emissions standards.