The all-new SEAT Leon line-up has been expanded with a host of new trim levels and engine options for both the Leon 5dr and Leon Estate available to order now.

Among the most significant additions to the range is the new entry-level Leon SE, which offers an array of safety and connectivity features as standard while delivering outstanding value for money, starting from just £19,855.

The new Leon SE will appeal to both private individuals and fleet managers, with the 1.0-liter 110PS TSI engine delivering exceptional fuel efficiency and Real Driving Emissions Stage 2 (RDE2) compliancy meaning it meets the latest Euro 6d emissions standards.

The new Leon SE benefits from a BiK (Benefit in Kind) rate as low as 27%, the lowest in the Leon range, and with residuals of 41.2% of its value after three years / 60,000 miles according to CAP, one of the most competitive TCO in its class, costing as little as 24.6p per mile over its lifetime*.

In addition to variable geometry turbocharging, the latest generation petrol TSI engines benefit from a Miller-cycle combustion process to optimize valvetrain control to improve fuel efficiency by up to 10 percent.

Mild hybrid eTSI technology is available in combination with the DSG transmission and uses a 48V starter-generator and 48V lithium-ion battery for optimal efficiency by allowing the Leon to coast during certain driving scenarios and recovering energy under braking.

Diesel TDI engines use a new dual-injection AdBlue SCR system to significantly reduce NOx emissions compared to previous generation engines.

The all-new SEAT Leon combines an abundance of standard technology and options so no matter which of the six individual trims is picked – SE, SE Dynamic, FR, FR Sport, XCELLENCE, or XCELLENCE Lux – the Leon will offer everything the driver needs.

Richard Harrison, Managing Director, SEAT UK, commented: "The new expanded line-up means there's now a variant of the Leon for everyone, all of which are available to order now. The high specification yet sporty FR Sport trim is ideal for those looking to stand out from the crowd while both XCELLENCE and XCELLENCE Lux trims will appeal to anyone looking for a luxury ownership experience.

"We expect the entry-level, yet generously-equipped, SE models to prove popular with fleet managers given the exceptionally competitive TCO, the result of strong residuals, efficient engines, and low insurance group ratings."

As part of SEAT's easy move strategy, customers only need to choose the trim level, engine, and color on the online configurator. Each has its own unique equipment and all feature metallic paint at no extra cost.

Every Leon in the range benefits from ‘Kessy Go' keyless start, 2 x USB-C ports in the front, LED headlight and fog light technology with cornering function, cruise control with speed limiter, electronic parking brake, an 8.25-inch infotainment system with Full Link smartphone integration, cloth upholstery, leather steering wheel, and gearstick, and SEAT Connect technology as standard.

SE Dynamic upgrades the infotainment to the SEAT Digital Cockpit with Navigation, complete with a 10-inch infotainment screen and 10.25-inch digital driver binnacle, Park Assist (front and rear sensors), tinted rear windows, as well as larger 17-inch ‘Dynamic' tri-spoke alloy wheels.

The sporty FR trim level adds a host of additional exterior elements including electric folding door mirrors, sportier front, and rear bumpers and 17-inch ‘Dynamic' bi-spoke alloy wheels and a unique suspension set-up (15mm lower ride height than other trims) to ensure FR models stand out from the crowd.

Inside the cabin, FR includes Lava Red upholstery stitching, three-zone air conditioning, wireless charging, and two additional USB-C ports in the rear.

The FR trim brings full-LED technology to the rear of the vehicle including the coast-to-coast light and LED dynamic indicators (front and rear), and illuminated front aluminum doorplates.

FR Sport is also now available, adding a Winter Pack which includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel a unique black interior roof lining, microsuede cloth upholstery, wraparound ambient lighting technology and exclusive 18-inch ‘Performance' machined alloy wheels to complete the look.

New XCELLENCE trim brings a different aesthetic, with the exterior adding unique bumpers, a hot-stamped Diamond grille, chrome-framed side windows, and 17-inch ‘Dynamic' alloy wheels. Inside, the key surfaces are finished in microsuede cloth as well as the Winter Pack.

Range-topping XCELLENCE Lux adds leather upholstery, Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control technology, and 18-inch ‘Performance' machined aero alloy wheels making it the most luxurious Leon to date.

All models come with a range of safety technologies as standards such as the tiredness recognition system, lane-keeping assist, XDS Electronic differential lock, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and forward collision warning with braking reaction to vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists.