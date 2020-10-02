The brand new concept offers residents in the UK and Ireland the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime motoring experiences through simple timed, online competitions.

Indeed, the luxury prizes on offer are set to be life-changing moments for winners, helping them live out their dreams and motoring passions, which would otherwise be potentially beyond their means.

Typically, the cost to enter the competitions ranges from a mere £2.60 up to just £12.00, while the luxury prize values often stretch into tens of thousands of pounds. Furthermore, the odds of winning experience with Huntfordrive.com are very good compared to other competitions, with entry tickets normally limited to just 1,000 to 2,000 per campaign.

By entering, players could soon be driving a Ferrari in Italy, be behind-the-wheel of an Aston Martin in the Swiss Alps, or living the high-life on the Cote D'Azur. There's also the opportunity to experience some of the most epic exotic car rallies around the globe and live the dream of a celebrity lifestyle.

Jack Stachowiak, a founder of Huntfordrive.com, said: "Our mission is to inspire motoring enthusiasts and petrolheads, helping them fulfill their passion, creating outstanding moments and some truly unforgettable experiences."

Among the first prizes available to win is a luxury seven-day road trip worth £7,000 with £2,000 spending money. There's also the chance to win a Ferrari for the weekend together with experience at the world-famous Ritz hotel in London and £3,000 cash-to-splash.

Meanwhile, upcoming competitions for thrill-seekers include the opportunity to drive a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, 911 R, or 911 GT2 RS, all capable of reaching speeds around 200mph, for 2.5 hours driving on the hallowed asphalt at Silverstone, the home of British motorsport, plus take-home £500 cash.

Huntfordrive.com has also already secured some high-profile brand ambassadors, including professional racing car driver Oliver Webb, and motoring social media influencer Tom Exton (TGE), to help promote some exclusive offers, which include plans for race track racing tuition sessions in 2021.

Jack added: "Our prizes offer pure motoring escapism at luxurious and exotic locations in the UK, Europe and further afield, that will live in the memory for many years to come.

"Huntfordrive.com also only partners with trusted and globally recognized brands, while just as importantly, we keep the cost of entry as low as we can, so as many people as possible have the chance to enter and possibly win."