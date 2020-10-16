Orders have opened for the enhanced New Renault Mégane Hatch and Sport Tourer models. Changes have been made across the popular family car range and include the introduction of a new plug-in hybrid variant using advanced E-TECH powertrain technology on the spacious New Mégane Sport Tourer. Prices start from £21,495 for the New Mégane Hatch, and £22,995 for the New Mégane Sport Tourer.

Available in Iconic and R.S. Line trim levels, the New Mégane Hatch and Sports Tourer range has been comprehensively updated with a suite of exterior enhancements, maintaining the car's striking look and recognizable front and rear silhouettes thanks to new LED units that feature an updated lighting signature.

The New Mégane's accommodating interior has also received a selection of upgrades, bringing the car in line with Renault's latest models with a large digital driver's information display coupled with the 9.3-inch EasyLink infotainment system set into the dashboard. This update brings a suite of upgrades to the technological offering of the New Mégane via the large and responsive touchscreen, with access to all multimedia functions, MultiSense driving modes, and vehicle settings.

The efficient engine line-up has also been revised, with new E-TECH technology delivering the latest Plug-in Hybrid powertrain joining existing TCe petrol and dCi diesel engines – available exclusively on the practical New Mégane Sport Tourer line-up.

Exterior The New Mégane's sleek exterior style has been refined further with a selection of upgrades. Both New Mégane Hatch and New Mégane Sport Tourer variants benefit from new front and rear bumpers, a sleek new front grille, and new LED lighting front and rear – standard on all models.

At the front of the vehicle, the recognizable C-shaped light signature now incorporates the turn indicators and is complemented by a new LED light strip reaching across the rear of the car towards the Renault badge, giving the New Mégane a unique identity and recognizable signature on the road. The rear turn signals now feature dynamic indicators for an eye-catching and dynamic appearance. Door handle lighting gives a premium look while also making life easier for those getting into the vehicle.

A suite of new color options highlights the New Mégane's enhanced look, with Copper, Baltique Grey, and Highland Grey becoming available for the first time. New alloy wheel designs for both Iconic and R.S. Line models round off the new look, available in 16- and 17-inch sizes.

The new R.S. Line takes inspiration from Renault's accomplished sporting and F1 heritage with a suite of dynamic exterior features to enhance its sporty positioning. New 17-inch Monthlery diamond-cut alloy wheels unique to this model are new to the New Mégane range, and complement the R.S. Line-specific badging fog light design, an F1-style front blade running the width of the lower bumper of the car. An R.S. Line bumper at the rear with a chrome exhaust pipe completes the exterior look across both Hatch and Sport Tourer models.

Interior The New Mégane's welcoming interior has evolved with a suite of connected technologies which enhance the driver experience, courtesy of two new displays – a 10-inch TFT Driver Information Display, and a new 9.3-inch EasyLink touchscreen infotainment display in the center of the dashboard.

New upholsteries and materials on both Iconic and R.S. Line specifications bring added quality to the cabin, both on the seats and center console, as well as the steering wheel. An upgrade to full leather upholstery is available on New Mégane Sport Tourer Iconic models, while both Hatch and Sports Tourers finished in R.S. Line grade can be upgraded to Alcantara on selected items.

On R.S. Line specification, the relationship between the New Mégane and Renault's sporting heritage is enhanced with a perforated leather steering wheel, aluminum pedals, sports seats with additional lateral support with carbon-look inserts and black headlining. Red and grey stitching on the seats and gear lever finish off the dynamic design.

The New Mégane Sport Tourer Plug-in Hybrid retains the regular Sports Tourer's spacious load area, with space beneath the boot floor to keep charging cables stowed tidily. This still leaves a square, accessible load bay for other items.

Technology Significant changes have been made to the technological and connected features of the New Mégane, with the latest infotainment and driver display systems used across the Renault range including the New ZOE, All-New Clio, and All-New Captur models.

Standard on R.S. Line models, the 10-inch TFT Driver Information Display delivers crisp graphics for all important driver information and offers the ability for drivers to fully customize what is on display, based on personal preferences.

For example, a full map display can be chosen for clear navigation instructions right in front of the driver. Alternatively, drivers can prioritise driver assistance and safety information, or vital trip information. Backed up by what's on display on the configurable main EasyLink display, the New Mégane offers multiple options to suit a range of driver needs.

Also standard on R.S. Line models, the new 9.3-inch EasyLink display brings enhanced levels of connectivity and usability to the New Mégane range. Featuring an intuitive display with faster responses via the new, glossy touchscreen, it's more user-friendly than ever to control the main functions.

Full smartphone connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available, as well as in-car direct voice recognition to control the radio, music, navigation, and Renault apps via simple commands. The new screen boasts higher quality resolution and crisp graphics, boosting visibility and ease of use.

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are controlled via a new menu with an improved look and feel, while the satellite navigation system also features 3D buildings displayed on the screen, alongside connected features that include up-to-date traffic and weather information, fuel prices, door-to-door navigation and online search via Google.

Alternatively, a seven-inch version of the updated EasyLink system is available on New Mégane Iconic models, incorporating smartphone connections and enhanced graphics and usability.

Technology to make life easier for drivers comes as standard on all New Mégane models, including front and rear parking sensors, TFT instrument panel, full LED headlamps, rear parking camera, and driver assistance systems including lane-departure warning, traffic sign recognition, and automatic high and low beam. R.S. Line models also benefit from the Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) as standard.

Powertrains A new Plug-in Hybrid powertrain utilizing advanced F1-inspired E-TECH technology joins the New Mégane Sport Tourer range alongside existing TCe 140 and dCi 115 engines – both of which are available on New Mégane Hatch and Sports Tourer body styles.

This technology was developed by Renault engineers and has 150 patents. It uses components designed by the Alliance, like the latest four-cylinder 1.6-liter petrol engine with two electric motors and an innovative multi-mode clutch-less gearbox which optimizes shifts.

The new powertrain combines the 1.6-liter petrol engine with a 9.3kWh battery, plus a multi-mode clutchless gearbox for optimized gearshifts. Combined, the powertrain delivers 160hp, making the New Mégane Plug-in Hybrid the most powerful model in the regular range. It's a strong offering for performance with the engine delivering 144Nm and the electric motor delivering 205Nm, which helps contribute to a zero to 62mph time of 9.8 seconds.

The Plug-in Hybrid model is also capable of impressive fuel economy and low CO2 emissions, with just 30g/km of CO2 emitted, and claimed fuel economy of 217.3mpg. Importantly, the New Mégane Plug-in Hybrid's E-TECH always starts in electric and enables 30 miles of all-electric driving, making short journeys around town good for the environment and even more refined, completed with zero tailpipe emissions.

The driving experience can be tweaked and personalized via the MultiSense driving modes, with three available to choose from in New Mégane Plug-in Hybrid models: Pure, MySense, and Sport.

Pure: Selected via the touchscreen or a dedicated button on the center console, Pure runs on electric power alone for up to 30 miles

MySense: Optimises hybrid running for lower running costs. It features an E-Save function to hold battery power that can be used later on, for example, when in urban environments

Sport: Combines the full power of the engine and electric motor for optimum performance and responses

The existing efficient petrol and diesel options remain the TCe 140 petrol and dCi 115 diesel engines, both available with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) transmissions across both body styles.