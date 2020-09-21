Honda UK has today announced on the road pricing for the hotly anticipated expanded Civic Type R family. Set to hit retail forecourts over the next few weeks, the entry-level model will cost £32,820, both the GT and the Sportline are an additional £2,000 and the range-topping Limited Edition Civic Type R is £39,995.

PCP pricing has also been confirmed for the new car with monthly payments in line with the current car and starting at £339* a month on a three-year 5.9% contract for the entry-level version of the new Civic Type R.

All models gain a revised air intake system, improved cooling, two-piece floating disc brakes for increased performance, revised suspension geometry and bushings for improved ride compliance, and minor cosmetic changes to the interior and exterior.

The Civic Type R GT will benefit from blind spot information including cross traffic monitor, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Honda CONNECT with Garmin Navigation, wireless charging, high power audio, and LED front fog lights.

Intended for those who want the performance of a Civic Type R but in a more unassuming shell, the new Civic Type R Sport Line introduces a subtler look, with a low-level rear spoiler, all-black interior, smaller 19" wheels with a larger profile tire, and no pin-stripe around the lower flanks of the car.

At the other end of the scale is the Limited Edition, which is aimed at those who want the most extreme version of a Civic Type R. Only 100 of these cars are destined for Europe with just 20 coming to the UK; all of which have already been accounted for with enthusiasts. The Limited Edition features lightweight 20" BBS forged alloy wheels, unique ‘Sunlight Yellow' paint, and a 47kg weight saving over the standard version.

Inside, all models feature revised tactility and improved touchpoints, with a new Alcantara, wrapped steering wheel, a counterweighted teardrop gear knob, and physical controls for the infotainment and climate systems.

Rebecca Stead, Head of Automobile at Honda UK, commented: "As with the previous generation, we are fully expecting a huge demand for the Civic Type R. The expanded family now caters to a wider demographic of enthusiasts and customer deliveries are expected to start from the end of September. We have already had supremely strong interest off the back of the unveiling in February – and this is before media and our customers have even taken a test drive."