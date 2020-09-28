Rolls-Royce Motor Cars are delighted to announce that the company has resumed full two-shift production at its Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence at Goodwood, West Sussex. The move means that the marque is now operating at pre-lockdown levels, with the workforce maintained and all manufacturing staff on site. Strict health, safety, and hygiene measures remain in place, in line with the latest official guidance.

The resumption of the second shift comes just two weeks after the global launch of the new Ghost to universal media and public acclaim. Demand for all Rolls-Royce models continues to develop across markets worldwide, particularly those where the COVID peak has passed.

When the nationwide lockdown was first introduced, Rolls-Royce voluntarily suspended production to protect its employees, suppliers, and their families. On 4th May, it became the first UK automotive manufacturer to reopen, operating a single shift with office-based colleagues working from home wherever practicable. Customer handover ceremonies, with appropriate social distancing, resumed in early June.

Müller-Ötvös added, "Throughout Rolls-Royce, there is a renewed sense of energy, enthusiasm, and optimism. This gives me great confidence for our future; I also believe it sends enormously positive signals to our local community, our industry, and the country as a whole. I wish to thank my entire team for their determination and commitment, which has enabled us to reach this point so rapidly. That we've done so while keeping everyone safe underlines the fact that Rolls‑Royce is a family, in which we all look out for one another. I'm particularly delighted that we've maintained our workforce. Our people and the skills and talents they bring to our business are fundamental to our success and make Rolls-Royce the most dynamic, fascinating, and exciting company in the world."