Safety for Drivers During Rush Hour Traffic

For many, driving is an enjoyable experience that provides a sense of freedom to travel wherever they wish to go. However, you may be more than familiar with those peak-time journeys that can play havoc with your patience and leave you at greater risk of accidents.

Rush hour traffic is typically experienced during the early hours of the morning and when the working day has come to an end and can be extremely difficult to avoid. With more drivers on the road during these peak travel periods, it's important to be more alert of hazards and lower your risk of collisions.

Here are some of the key tips to be aware of when driving during rush hour traffic:

1. Check the condition of your vehicle

One of the key aspects many drivers overlook is the basic safety and maintenance of their vehicle. Regular driving may run the risk of general vehicle wear and wear; therefore, if certain aspects are no longer in good working order (e.g., windscreen wipers or brakes), it could significantly hinder your safety on the road. What's more, constant acceleration and braking while in traffic is a known cause for vehicles overheating and breaking down. In this case, it would always be advised to carry a car breakdown kit in the trunk for emergencies. You may also wish to consider updating your insurance policy for breakdown and roadside protection by browsing the best car insurance quotes.

2. Be aware of the wider surroundings

While your full attention may naturally be on the car in front, it is always advised to be aware of your wider surroundings. Looking ahead will ensure you have enough time to react if hazards approach, as well as give you a chance to reduce speed if necessary. The stop and start nature of rush hour traffic can guzzle fuel; therefore, braking gently and gradually and reducing gear use are beneficial tips to help you reduce fuel consumption.

3. Stay up to date with the weather forecast

During peak travel times, it's important to stay up to date with weather conditions in the interests of your safety and wellbeing. When there are more drivers on the road, you'll need to be more aware of others' actions, especially during snowy and icy conditions, which can be extremely dangerous. Keeping a reasonable thinking and braking distance between your vehicle and the one in front gives you the chance to react immediately without causing a collision. It is also important to make sure your tires are suitable for winter weather.

4. Plan your journey

Planning ahead for your journey can help you avoid the most congested areas and allow you to enjoy a smoother and more enjoyable drive. Thanks to updates in technology, it's now easy to become alerted of traffic updates via apps to help you bypass traffic queues and accidents which could add time to your journey and pose a risk to your own safety.

While it is not always possible to avoid peak travel, we hope this guide has provided some useful tips to keep safe while on the road.

Image Source: Google Images