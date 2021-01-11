SEAT's range of electrified vehicles continues to expand as the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID enters production this week.

The introduction of the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID brings the benefits of electrification, performance and efficiency to the SUV market, while adding a third pillar to the brand's electrified range following the introduction of the Mii electric and Leon e-HYBRID in 2020.

The plug-in hybrid version of the brand's flagship SUV will deliver a maximum power of 245PS.

Thanks to the13kWh lithium-ion battery back, the Tarraco e-HYBRID can travel for up to 30.5 miles (WLTP) in all-electric mode, and when using both electric and petrol engines, the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID can reach up to 454 miles.

"SEAT continues its electrified offensive as it transforms its offering to a more sustainable future, with the introduction of its third electrified model: the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID," said Wayne Griffiths, President of SEAT. "The electrification of our large SUV takes plug-in hybrids to a new segment, shows our commitment to the technology while taking us a step closer to our aim of making electric mobility available to all."

Balancing power and efficiency

The SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID's plug-in hybrid system mates a 1.4 litre TSI 150PS (110kW) petrol engine, 115PS (85kW) electric motor, 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack and six-speed DSG transmission; the setup offers 245PS (180kW) of power and 400Nm of torque.

The battery can be plugged in to an AC charging point and replenished in as little as three and a half hours using a 3.6kW charger (Wallbox), or less than five hours using a 2.3kW charger.

The SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID is fully connected with in-car and out-of-car connectivity. The electrified powertrain gives even more control once out of the vehicle; through the SEAT Connect app, users can access their vehicle's data remotely, manage the charging process and control the climate control remotely, including pre-warming the cabin on cold mornings.

The SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID will be available in the UK in five-seat guise only in FR and Xcellence trims.

Designed and developed in Barcelona, at SEAT's headquarters in Martorell, the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID enters production this week in Wolfsburg.

Deliveries in the UK will start in the second half of 2021.