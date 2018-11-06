sema-2018-top-3-f150s

"SEMA is Candyland for car fans—anything you could possibly want to see is there! Just be sure to wear comfortable shoes and prepare to walk…. A LOT"

-Justin Dugan

AmericanTrucks' (AT) own Justin Dugan just got back from SEMA 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada where he rubbed elbows with industry legends, checked out the trendiest in automotive performance aftermarket, all while viewing some of the highest-quality vehicle builds in the world! It wasn't all fun and games for Justin as he was tasked with finding the top 3 F150's on display—not the easiest feat when you are surrounded by so many high caliber builds and world-renowned builders.

In this episode of AT's "The Haul", you'll ride shotgun with Justin while he reports on the sights and sounds of SEMA, searching for his 3 favorite F150's, amidst all the craziness SEMA is known for. As a bonus, Justin has some 1-on-1 time with Brad Deberti of "Twin Turbos" fame, Geoff Raicer of Full Race Motorsports and Scott Shelton of ZB Customs.