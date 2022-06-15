should-you-buy-an-electric-car-in-2022-an-honest-review

Electric cars are still in the headlines, and with 2040 diesel banned in the UK, are you thinking about it now? There are many concerns about electric cars and if electric cars are worth it then we can help you decide if it's right for you today as leasing through a professional leasing company is also very important. You might think total global electricity is millions of miles away, but in recent news the UK government has said that all new cars sold in the UK should be electric by 2032, not 2040!

Should you buy an electric car in 2022?

Indeed, 2040 must introduce electric vehicles faster than that, because the first 2040 was "too vague". Many big companies such as Tesla, Mitsubishi and Nissan have previously led the electric car industry, but many are still concerned about affordability, cost and power capabilities. By the end of 2020, almost 60,000 plug-in cars were registered in the UK and this figure is expected to increase every year.

The advantages of electric vehicles

1. Better for the environment

One of the best features of electric vehicles is their impact on the environment. Gasoline and diesel vehicles emit carbon dioxide emissions which affect greenhouse gases, negatively affecting the rate of climate change. Since electric cars depend on electric batteries for their energy, if we all adopt the electric lifestyle, our carbon dioxide will be lower.

2. Fuel savings

Gasoline and oil prices have always increased, and weekly trips to refuel can increase each month. Electricity is generally cheaper than fuel costs, and switching to electric can significantly reduce fuel costs or even eliminate monthly fuel costs. Save money with government grants. While the government is encouraging electric vehicle conversions, several government grants are available in the UK to increase the cost of purchasing electricity. The car grant plug-in can save up to £3,500 off the 'list price' of an electric car.

3. Health benefits

Reducing emissions from electric vehicles can lead to better health for all. Exhaust from cars running on regular fuel can lead to a wide range of health problems, including strokes, lung cancer and heart disease.

Disadvantages of electric vehicles

1. Charging time and details

It only takes a few minutes to refuel, but it can take a long time to charge an entire car. Some cars take up to 4 hours to fully charge, and some models take longer. The availability of payment facilities also raises concerns. Home payment terms are set at around £300 and only a few benefits come from government grants. There are many payment centers across the UK, but many people mistakenly think that they are free. Charges may vary depending on the public service outlet you use and the design and model of your vehicle.

2. Ride quietly

While this can be a big eye for electric vehicles, the quiet ride they provide can be a major concern. We often use car engine noise, we can hear the traffic coming, and it can save the lives of pedestrians.

3. The price is higher

As mentioned, electric cars are cheaper to operate. However, electric cars can be more expensive because they are new and use a lot of new stuff. The UK's cheapest electric car, the Renault Zoe, starts at £18,000 (including £3.5m plug-in car support). The Zoe is probably the simplest electric car on the market, but with a starting price of £18,000 it might not be the cheapest option for many drivers.