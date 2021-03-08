New SKODA Enyaq iV, the brand's first purpose-built battery electric will be available to order on 10 March 2021. Based on VW's modular electrification toolkit (MEB), the highly anticipated all-electric SUV will be available with two battery size variants, a new range structure and numerous new interesting design approaches.

More customization options

New Enyaq iV comes with numerous possibilities for personalization. What is new is that instead of choosing one of several trim levels, buyers will have the chance to specify the battery size they need, select interior package and then personalize the vehicle from a long list of equipment packs and exclusive components.

At the moment, the ranges consist of two models: Enyaq iV 60 Nav and Enyaq iV 80, with 63kWh and 82kWh respectively. Also, there are five design variants that buyers can choose from Loft, Lodge, Lounge, Suite and ecoSuite, all of which feature different interior and exterior design and equipment.

Design approaches

SKODA Enyaq iV measures 4,649mm in length and 1,879 in width. The vehicle ensures enough space and flexibility for tons of luggage and numerous different activities. Also, for this particular model, SKODA designers have completely restyled the interior. The traction battery which is housed in the floor and the compact motor is mounted beneath the boot floor which allows Enyaq iV to offer a cabin without the burden of the packaging issues of the internal combustion engine vehicle. Put simply, the setup ensures more interior pace and a flat floor. Also, the boot can store a total of 585-litres of luggage. This number further expands to 1,710 when the rear seats are folded.

New Enyaq iV charging options

All Enyaq iV models come with a minimum DC rapid charging capability of 50kW as a standard feature. However, customers can specify their vehicle with the higher 100kW version and the highest 125 DC charge pack.

Furthermore, Enuaq iV offers customers a total of three charging options. In addition to using the standard household 230V socket with a 2.3kW altering current (AC), the vehicle can also be charged at home (or any other place) using a wall box of a maximum of 7.2kW. By using this way, the car can be completely charged for about 10 hours and approximately 13 hours for the 82kWh battery type. The third option includes a connection between a rapid DC charging point with a charging capacity of up to 125kW.

Drivetrain and performance

The entry-level 2kWh battery model is geared with a 180ps (132kW) motor that delivers power to the rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox. This setup has a WLTP combined range of 256 miles on a single charge.

The larger 82kWh model is capable of generating a total of 204ps (150kW) and is capable of covering about 330 miles with a single charge.

