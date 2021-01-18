ŠKODA's newest model, the Octavia took victory in the 1200–1300kg class, edging out the Karoq in what was a sector dominated by ŠKODA. The Caravan and Motorhome Club named the Estate SE L First Edition 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG as its model of choice from the range, with the judges commenting: "Outstanding MPG and all the practicality of an estate made the Octavia an excellent choice. The latest version of an old favourite, it's hard to fault if you prefer a traditional estate over an SUV."

The Superb went one better by winning its category and amassing enough points to be named overall Towcar of the Year 2021. The recently updated ŠKODA flagship took a clear victory in the competitive 1,300-1,400kg class with the judges praising its practicality and all-round ability. The judging panel named the Estate SE L Executive 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG model as the best in the range for towing and said: "The Superb has been a regular in the Towcar Top 3, and this year is no exception. You can't go wrong with one of these. If you want a large estate, the Superb has to be on your shortlist."

ŠKODA has focused considerable efforts to meet the challenging requirements of the towing community. In addition to maximising the towing weights and driving characteristics of its vehicles, the brand has also developed a range of user-friendly options and accessories. For example, both the Octavia and Superb models are available with an integrated towbar that can be deployed at the touch of a button. Both models can also be specified with Trailer Assist - an automated system that takes the guesswork and stress out of reverse parking manoeuvres.

As a result of this ongoing commitment, ŠKODA is no stranger to the annual Towcar of the Year awards. The Kodiaq was crowned Towcar of the year in 2018, while ŠKODA has taken numerous category titles over the course of the last five years.