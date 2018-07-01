Some-Intriguing-Car-Facts

Sir. Alec Guinness predicted James Dean's death

The death of Hollywood actor James Dean occurred on September 30, 1955, in Cholame, CA. Dean had previously competed in several racing events and was traveling with his mechanic to another racing competition when his car crashed at the junction of California Route 46 and Route 41.

Another Hollywood icon, Sir. Alec Guinness (also known as Obi-wan Kenobi), heard about the Dean's purchase of a Porsche 550 and reportedly said that "He'll be found dead in it within a week's time". This, tragically, came to pass.

The 1957 had a mini bar built into the glovebox

Back in the day, the 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham was commonly referred to as "the Frank Sinatra car" because Sinatra owned two of them. The Eldorado Brougham was equipped with a number of awesome features, but arguably none were quite as wild as the magnetized minibar in the glovebox. How can this be possible? Well, as www.groganstownechryslerdodge.com reminds us, this was way before drinking and driving laws were enacted.

Daniel Craig got a free Aston Martin

Bond, James Bond. The Bond franchise is enormously popular and Bond is often sighted driving a highly customized Aston Martin sportscar. In fact, Aston Martin cars are so intertwined with the Bond franchise that the company donated a free car to Daniel Craig when he was playing the character.

The Dubai airport is loaded with abandoned supercars

Dubai is a nation filled with rich people and they love their supercars. So much so that the police drive Lamborghinis and Ferraris. However, due to a quirk of Dubai law, it's very difficult to declare bankruptcy in the country. So what do the rich do when it all goes bust? They leave the country and often leave their cars behind them at the airport. Don't believe us? Go Google it and you will find hundreds of photos.

BMW had to recall its GPS system because it had a female voice

Gender stereotypes are tricky stuff. We all know that they're wrong, but unfortunately they exist. Take the story about German males and the female GPS voice. Stanford University's communications professor Clifford Nass reported that BMW had to recall thousands of their built-in GPS systems. Why? Because their default voice was female. According to the phone calls the BMW help desk received from German drivers, men found it annoying to take directions from a female voice. Of course, they were actually taking directions from a machine, but that didn't seem to matter.

