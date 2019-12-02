The technology in the automobile industry is exploding. Like never before, cars are becoming something else entirely. Everything from automation to electric models are becoming an everyday reality. This became even more of a reality when the European Union passed a law in September to mandate speed limiting technology in all new vehicles after 2022. This was a controversial move. A lot of people were skeptical about whether the technology has been tested enough to require in all new cars. It was seen by some as an overreach of power, but then the EU Commission doubled down and added built-in breathalyzers to the bill. Since the European market is large, this makes these features a must in new Audi cars.

What are Speed Limiters?

Intelligent speed assistant system, or speed limiting technology works by using GPS and software recognition cameras. The computer in the vehicle uses GPS satellites to find out the speed limit of the area and the traffic conditions. Then, with this information the car's camera software takes photos of the cars around and the street signs that may have different than the permanent speed limit. Using all of this information, the car caps the speed at a certain limit although you can push the gas harder to override the system.

This is what concerns many people. If, for example, you are in a low speed area and need to get out of the way of an oncoming car, pushing on the gas to override the system. It may be slow to override and it could, in a way, cause on accident. Although this system is already being used in cars including Tesla models, when all of the cars are required to have this technology we don't know how they will interact with each other.

Built-in Breathalyzers

Built-in breathalyzers are not as controversial as far as safety goes, but it has been criticized as an overreach of power. This is a technology that is sometimes required for people who get DUIs, but now all cars will be required in European every car in 2022. There is no doubt that this will make the roads safer, over 15 years it could save more than 59,000 lives. This is an 85 percent drop in crash deaths. They could also prevent more than 1.25 million nonfatal injuries.

According to the experts at the site MoneyPug, which is a platform to find car insurance, the cost of insurance premiums will go down as the number of alcohol-related accidents go up. The alcohol ignition interlock device is already in use in Australia, Canada, and the United States, but it is not mandated in these countries.

The Future of Audis & Automobiles in General

Since these features will be required in Europe, Audi will be forced to adopt them in many of their cars. Audi sells a lot of cars in Europe and will have to include breathalyzers and speed limiters in all of their European models. They already have speed limiters in their 2020 models, but they only kick in at 155 mph. In their future models, the technology will be used more. There is no way around it, Audi will have to conform like everyone else.

One of the reasons people are skeptical of this is that it will affect the auto industry in general. When countries around the world see how many accidents breathalyzers prevent, many of them will want to mandate them as well. Speed limiting technology is less certain, but there is no stopping the spread of their use. While there is no avoiding the spread of the intelligent speed assistant system, it could be a good choice to transition all at once or it could lead to problems.

There is no way to avoid the automation that the speed limiting technology is related to will be implemented in modern automobiles, but it remains to be seen whether this should be required by governments or if the market should take its toll and spread naturally. But for now, Audi and other car companies will be forced to comply in order to sell cars in the European market passed 2022.