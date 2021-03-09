SsangYong Motors UK proudly announces the new Rexton model. This is a facelift model and boasts a new look and tons of new gadgets. Along with the revised exterior, we get a new stylish interior design, new safety features and advanced infotainment technologies.

Drivetrain system

New Rexton comes with an updated version of a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, which develops a total of 202hp and maximum torque of 441Nm. SsangYong claims this is an efficient engine that ensures a progressive acceleration and achieves emission levels of 22WLTP and an economy of up to 32.9mpg on the combined cycle.

This engine is mated to an 8-speed FR-type automatic gearbox produced by Hyundai Transys and provides smooth shift changes and an overall pleasurable driving experience.

Safety features

New Rexton provides high levels of safety with its cutting-edge technologies. The vehicle is built on a high-strength body-on-frame construction and offers a comprehensive suite of safety systems. Along with the super-strong foundations based on a 1.5Gpa ultra-strength steel, the vehicle adopts tons of cutting-edge safety features.

Lineup

SsangYong Rexton comes in two trim levels – Ventura, which replaces the old ELX and the high-end Ultimate. Sharing the same drivetrain system, both models offer different packs and sets of features.

Rexton Ventura is available with an automatic gearbox, has seven seats and exclusive 18-inch diamond-cut alloys. This model also includes LED lamps, a 12.3-inch full digital console, dual-zone climate control, 8-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration.

The vehicle also offers power-assisted steering, a heated leather steering wheel and heated front seats. TUP faux-leather upholstery and front and rear cameras are also part of the equipment.

Rexton Ultimate, on the other hand, also comes with everything Ventura offers but adds TomTom navigation, interior mood lighting, stainless steel door finishes, rear-view camera with 3D 360 monitoring system, Lane Change Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Warning, Premium Leather Upholstery, Heated and Ventilated Power Seats and Smart Electronic tailgate.

Source: SsangYong