Although the Superb is no stranger to the winners' circle, this is the first award for the electrified iV plug-in hybrid model. Commenting on What Car?'s decision to name it as its top choice, Editor in chief Steve Huntingford said: "We've been big fans of the Superb Estate for many years because, to put it simply, it represents ŠKODA at its very best by offering class-leading space and practicality for a very affordable price. And this is a trend that ŠKODA has continued with its plug-in hybrid Superb Estate iV. If you have the facility to charge both at home and at work, that could be enough to effectively make the Superb a very luxurious electric car for commuting."

The ultra-frugal Superb iV is available in four trim levels: SE L, SportLine Plus, L&K, and SE Technology for fleet customers. The Superb iV was the brand's first electrified model when it joined the range earlier this year and combines a turbocharged 1.4-liter TSI petrol engine and 85kW electric motor, delivering a total performance of 218PS (160kW) and CO2 emissions of between 30-42g/km (for estate model). The Superb iV estate also offers a zero-emission drive up to 35 miles and can travel up to 578 miles on a single full tank and a fully charged battery when in hybrid mode.

The Superb iV's battery pack has a capacity of 13 kWh and can be charged from either a wall box or a standard domestic three-pin plug. Using a 3.6kW wall box, the Superb iV's battery – which has been incorporated into the floor ahead of the rear axle – can be fully recharged in three and a half hours. It is also able to recharge or maintain the level of charge in the battery while driving, using its petrol engine and brake energy recovery. This allows drivers to cover a long journey's ‘last mile' – in a city, for example – again without producing any emissions there.

And, as with all other Superbs in the range, the iV combines striking design with sector-best practicality. In estate form, the Superb iV offers 510 liters of space with the rear seats up and 1,800 liters with them folded flat. Prices for the Superb iV estate start from £34,870 OTR.

ŠKODA's electrification strategy will continue with the unveiling of the brand's first production model to be based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB modular electric car platform - the Enyaq iV. This all-new model combines dramatic design and practicality with a completely new all-electric driving experience and will go on sale in the UK in 2021.