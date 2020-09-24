Suzuki has introduced a new 2-seater light-commercial vehicle version of its small and lightweight off-roader, the Jimny. Since its launch in 2018, the model has attracted both private-users and professionals who seek an authentic off-road performance.

To further meet the needs of professionals, the new Jimny light commercial vehicle model comes with a large luggage compartment with a flat floor and safety cargo partition.

New Jimny light commercial vehicle highlights

Authentic off-road performance

The light commercial vehicle model features the same authentic, uncompromising off-roading performance desired by professionals as the passenger vehicle model with key essentials – a ladder frame, the three angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension, and ALLGRIP PRO, a part-time 4WD system with low range transfer gear.

Practical luggage space

For enhanced utility, the light commercial vehicle model has a large 863-liter capacity, 33 litres more than the passenger vehicle model when rear sear seats are folded down, with a flat floor for better practicality and safety partition that protects cargoes moving into the cabin.

Advanced safety features

For enhanced peace of mind on driving both on- and off-road, the light commercial vehicle model comes equipped with the same safety features as the passenger vehicle model including Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) which employs automatic brake to help avoid a collision, and hill hold and descent control that support driving on slopes. In addition, eCall, an emergency messaging function in case of a collision is newly added.