The All-New Isuzu D-Max combines smart new styling and impressive safety technology with improved off-road performance. Not only does it deliver the strength and durability you'd expect from an Isuzu pick-up truck, this capable workhorse now adds superior levels of comfort and refinement.

Benefitting from an assertive new exterior design, the All-New D-Max boasts a more distinguishable and powerful appearance. The elevated front-end design and sharp contours generate a more imposing presence which is complemented by distinctive 18" alloy wheels and new Bi-LED lights on higher end models.

The interior has been transformed with a sophisticated layered dashboard design and new infotainment systems which provide a more spacious and contemporary feel. This is accompanied by soft-touch panelling and elegant detailing that contributes to a more premium interior which remains fuss-free and practical to operate.

The new front and rear suspension delivers greater refinement without compromising the D-Max's wwwirable load-carrying capabilities, and this is complemented by improved road and noise sound-proofing and a new speed-sensitive electronic power steering which improves manoeuvrability and accuracy.

Isuzu is renowned for its 4x4 expertise and the All-New D-Max is even more capable off-road with a faster engaging shift-on-the-fly 4WD system and a standard rear diff-lock on All-Purpose and Adventure models. The durable ladder chassis has been strengthened thanks to larger rails and an extra panel has been added to provide more extensive underbody protection.

Back on the road, it's even safer thanks to a comprehensive ADAS package that includes Autonomous Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Speed Limiter and Lane Departure Warning & Prevention on every model.

The All-New Isuzu D-Max is the only pickup in the UK to have a rear radar fitted as standard on all double cab variants and this enables even more ADAS functionality. All double cabs have 3 additional ADAS systems: Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor and – for the first time in the pickup segment - Emergency Lane Keeping.

The All-New Isuzu D-Max has taken a huge stride forward in terms of refinement, safety and comfort while retaining its core characteristics of strength, durability and capability. The Euro 6D compliant diesel engine delivers 164PS and 360Nm of torque and is mated to a choice of either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic, which offers up to 25% faster gear changes.

Remaining true to its workhorse pedigree, the All-New Isuzu D-Max is capable of towing up to 3.5t and carrying over a tonne payload. Customers are presented with a wide range of models to choose from including 4x2 or 4x4, three different cab types (single, extended and double cab) and four brand new trim levels.

Each model comes with 125,000 mile / 5 Year warranty and 5 years UK and European roadside assistance. The All-New Isuzu D-Max arrives into UK showrooms in March 2021 and customers are encouraged to register their interest now.