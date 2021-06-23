Concept vehicles were little more than fanciful fantasies a few decades ago, and they were often referred to as future and highly sophisticated technology. Concept vehicles are now a reality that we are all acquainted with. Over the years, most businesses have created unique concept vehicles and released them to the market.

Electronic driving, retro-infused design, and other aesthetic characteristics that have totally changed the automotive business are some of the components featured in these automobiles.

Here are some of the finest concept vehicles released by the world's biggest manufacturers that are presently dominating the market that you may be interested in.

MINI Vision Urbanaut Electric

MINI presented the Concept Urbanaut – an all-new vision of space – in an all-digital global debut. The interior design of the electric car, which at first seems to be evocative of a living room, literally pushes the limits of internal space and flexibility on a small footprint in conjunction with a minimalist mono-volume external design. In fact, it demonstrates a broad variety of applications that go beyond driving to concentrate on where these trips lead you. Three MINI moments - calm, wanderlust, and vibe – expose these alternatives, very rich sensations, and the car responds to your own requirements. It provides an urban sanctuary, a place where you may rest, work, or spend quality time with your friends and family.

‘Prophecy' EV concept with pixelated headlamps

Hyundai Motor's new ‘prophecy' concept EV exemplifies the brand's design principles of ‘sensuous sportiness' and ‘optimistic futurism.' It focuses on the emotional connection that exists between people and cars. Visually, it sets a new benchmark for the EV category with a revolutionary architecture characterized by immaculate surfaces, an expanded wheelbase, and low overhangs, creating a distinctive profile. The car's headlights and taillights look pixelated, and this will be carried over to future versions as a distinctive design feature.

Modified tesla roadster

Los Angeles-based concept artist brand builds present the tesla roadster safari – an ideal form of transportation during an ‘apocalypse breakout'. The electric car, painted in matte black, has necessary survival adaptations such as a solar panel, heavy-duty tires, and grille shields. In his drawings, it seems to blend the aesthetics of a Porsche 911 Safari model with the tesla roadster. These are then put in a desert environment, complete with genuine dirt stains on the car's sides.

Porsche vision renndienst

Porsche has released a new book, Porsche Unseen, which highlights design research from 2005 through 2019. The sports car maker keeps 15 alternative ideas behind lock and key until November 2020, offering a unique glimpse into its design process, including sketches and completed models ready for serial production. The Porsche Vision Renndienst, for example, was developed in 2018 as an expression of a family-friendly space ideal for up to six people.

Renault MORPHOZ

The Renault MORPHOZ represents the French automaker's concept of personal, shared, electric transportation in the near future. It seems to be a hybrid of a saloon, SUV, and coupe, and it represents a unique solution for sustainable transportation and smart city ecosystems. As a result, it may change size, shape, and range according to on the requirements of the user. The vehicle does this by switching between two modes: city and journey. The former is the most convenient for day-to-day travel at 4.40m in length; the latter extends to 4.80m to allow more capacity for long-distance trips.

The all-electric version of the fiat 126

Design studio MA-DE has brought fiat‘s classic 126 model – first revealed in 1972 – into the 21st century with an all-electric concept. This reimagining, called the ‘fiat 126 vision,' retains the recognizable form of the original vehicle while giving it a smooth, rounded facelift. The familiar outlines, for example, remain, but other identifiable aesthetic features, including the rear roof tapering and squared headlamps, have been reinforced by an exaggerated waistline line that surrounds the whole car.

Samir sadikhov reimagines the tesla cybertruck as a minivan hybrid

Samir Sadikhov, an automotive designer, redesigned the cybertruck as a minivan inspired by Curt Brubaker, a renowned vehicle designer whose work directly impacted the newly revealed Tesla. The Brubaker box idea softens the cyber truck aesthetic's somewhat harsh, angular, low-poly edges in favor of a softer monocoque. The rendering depicts a cuboid-shaped minivan with additional capacity added to the back of the vehicle, which is accessible through a single sliding door. The designers keep the metallic gloss of the original but add wooden bumpers at the front and rear.

Karma SC2 concept is an 1100-HP all-electric hypercar

The all-electric karma SC2 is a foreshadowing of the brand's future design language and technological features. The complete battery-electric car idea has an astounding 1,100 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 60mph (97 km/h) in less than 1.9 seconds. Both the front and rear feature dual electric motors with 800 kW peak power and 14,000 Nm (10,500 lb.ft) wheel torque. A 120 kWh battery pack adds 325 miles (523 km) of range, carbon-ceramic brakes, a push-rod driven racing suspension, and a new torque-vectoring gearbox.