The organisers of The British Motor Show have confirmed an expanded show, including three driving experiences, as news of the UK's mass Covid-19 vaccination programme gives consumers and exhibitors confidence that events will return in a big way in 2021.

"We've been using lockdown to agree even more content and now that the vaccine is being rolled out we are absolutely confident that the show will go on," said The British Motor Show CEO, Andy Entwistle. "We've seen an increase in enquiries and ticket sales, so now is the time for exhibitors and car manufacturers to make sure The British Motor Show is a big part of their plans for 2021."

Three exciting driving experiences have been confirmed this week, including The Caterham Experience, The Paul Swift Stunt Driving Experience and the Under 17 Driving Lessons.

The Caterham Experience, sponsored by Avon Tyres, will offer visitors the chance to take a passenger ride in a Caterham. The Drift Taxi Experience will offer them the chance to experience the awesome handling and power of the latest Caterhams while being driven around a slalom course in one of the show's outdoor arenas. Caterham will also be bringing along driving simulators, creating a showroom and offering test drives in their latest cars

The Paul Swift Stunt Driving Experience will let visitors experience all the tricks seen in the movies as an actual passenger. This adrenaline filled experience is from the team that will also be delivering amazing stunt shows in the Cazoo Live Arena. Paul and his team of professional stunt drivers will strap visitors in for passenger rides that they will never forget, while they perform stunts such as parallel parking, J-turns and drifting, including an unforgettable lap of the slalom course. There are only a limited number of experiences available and are sure to sell out quickly as they are the perfect Christmas gift for the car lover.

The third of the driving experiences to be announced, in partnership with The Big Learner Relay, are Under-17 Driving lessons. Visitors will be able to get their youngsters behind the wheel for a 20 minute driving experiences in a manual car fitted with dual controls and with a fully qualified driving instructor. Children will practice steering, reversing parking and even a bit of slalom.

Set to take place at Farnborough International from August 19-22, no other Motor Show has ever delivered such a variety of content, celebrity guests and live action, nor has it had such a focus on supporting our incredible automotive industry, which contributes £18.6 billion to the British economy at a time when it needs it most.

"Even through these toughest of times, we've really got behind and supported our exhibitors," said Andy Entwistle. "Rather than sit it out and wait, we've invented the Pop-Up Motor Show concept, which has seen thousands of advanced ticket sales for the main event and has given our existing exhibitors and partners exposure when other exhibition companies had given up."

The Show has also announced a long-term major partnership with cinch, the UK's most exciting online car retailing platform, which will run for at least five years.

As well as a tantalising display of new cars, when the show opens its doors in August it will feature an action packed Live Arena, a Live Stage, motoring celebrities, a robot making competition, Retro-Electric Live, a Supercar Paddock, classic cars, the IMI Technology Theatre, the Select Car Leasing Electric Vehicle Zone, test drives, a kidz zone and a dedicated marketplace area full of petrolhead gift ideas.

It will also feature the Automotive Careers Expo and the UK Automotive Industry Day on Thursday August 19.

British Motor Show CEO Andy Entwistle said: "While it was soul-destroying to have to reschedule this year's show due to the pandemic when we had already built up so much support, the enforced delay has allowed us to concentrate on some of the areas where we were already planning to enhance the show for 2021. We are now able to confirm that we will definitely be giving car fans and families an amazing day out in 2021, and all for just £18.50 per head, or £37 for a family ticket."