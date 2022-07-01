the-essential-tools-every-mechanic-should-have

Whatever trade you work in, having the right tools for the job is essential. Without the right tools, tasks can take more time and effort than they need to – as well as potentially being dangerous and leading to injury. Being self-employed, it is important to be efficient with time spent on jobs, to improve productivity and deliver at a high standard. Here are some tools that we think every mechanic should have in their inventory.

Which tools and accessories should one own?

Power tool – An electric tool used for a variety of jobs such as tightening or loosening screws to making holes in metal, wood or plastic. They can be fitted with a screwdriver or drill attachment to speed up assembling time.

Impact wrench – Similar to electric drills, but without the holes, an impact wrench is used to fix and unfix wheel nuts which keep wheels secured and in place on a vehicle. An electric impact wrench offers power and speed which is particularly useful if you work on more than one vehicle a day.

Screwdriver – Depending on how much you use a screwdriver, it may also be beneficial to carry a handheld one in your toolkit, instead of having to get an electric drill out each time.

Trolley jack – If you haven't got a hydraulic lift. Then a trolley jack will be your next best thing. Without it you won't be able to raise a car high enough to be able to change tyres, breaks etc. Axle stands are essential with a jack for added safety.

Socket set – Following on from the trolley jack, a socket set is the next tool(s) you'll need to be able to get the parts off that you want and then securing them back in place.

Get a toolbox

It might be worth considering purchasing a toolbox or tool chest on wheels, to keep on top of where all your tools are. You will lose time and money by miss placing items, and having them all in one kit can increase efficiency. We recommend a kit on wheels, as they can get heavy and therefore this makes it easier to take with you.

How these modern tools have improved productivity in the industry

Most modern tools are now cordless, which has dramatically improved ease and productivity across the industry. They are very handy and offer excellent grip and stability as there are no wires putting pressure on the tool. This can minimise danger within the workplace as there are fewer trip hazards. Not only this, they are also portable and can be carried everywhere, meaning you no longer need to work next to a power source, making jobs easier and more convenient. With high capacity and dual batteries, you can ensure the tool never runs out by charging the spare battery, meaning they have hours' worth of energy ready to be used.

Image Source: Google Images