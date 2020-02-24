Joe Dick Explains Different Styles of Side Steps and Nerf Bars

PAOLI, Pa. (February 20th, 2020) – AmericanTrucks' (AT) Joe Dick brings forth the latest episode of AT's "The Haul" YouTube series featuring his how-to on choosing side steps for RAM 1500 trucks. Using a 2019 RAM 1500 as his test fitment mule, Joe demonstrates and installs several styles of RAM side steps, weighing pros and cons on attributes like design and finish to help the viewer select the perfect pair to fit their needs.

With a plethora of styles, finishes, and brands available from AT, Joe deconstructs the RAM side steps category to provide useful and detailed information—perfect for consideration when shopping for an upgraded set of truck side steps! Although Joe bases this video on 2019+ RAM 1500 step bar fitment, his methodology applies to all generations of RAM trucks.

Products featured in this video: Duratrek 5 in. Oval Bent End Side Step Bars, Barricade Rattler Running Boards, Barricade HD Drop Side Step Bars, & RBP Stealth Power Running Boards.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/ram-side-steps-running-boards.html

