PAOLI, Pa. (January 13th, 2019) – Adam Maqboul from AmericanTrucks (AT) brings you an episode of AT's YouTube series "The Haul" featuring 7 must-have parts for your Silverado work truck. Utility-style builds are different than any other type of vehicle build commonly seen on AT's YouTube channel where form can sometimes proceed function.

In this episode of "The Haul", Adam takes AT's 2014 Silverado LTZ and hand-selects 7 of the best utility-themed parts from AT's catalog to build the ultimate work truck. Products featured in this video include: Black Horse Off Road 3" Beacon LED Bull Bar, Timbren Rear Axle SES Suspension Enhancing System, Leitner Designs Active Cargo System Bed Rack, Leitner Designs Gear Pods, Barricade 4" Oval Bent End Body Mount Side Step Bars, Weathertech No Drill Mud Flaps, & Weathertech Digitalfit Front Over the Hump Floor Liner.

Watch it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-must-have-parts-feb2018.html

