650HP Supercharged 2019 F-150 by Roush Performance | Review & Drive

Roush Performance has been making cars and trucks faster and more stylish for over the past two decades. With a well-established presence in their Mustang segment, Roush has made great strides to enhance their offerings on the truck side, expanding their line-up to include six F-Series pickup models. The team at Roush Performance recently shipped out their new 2019 Roush F-150 Off-Road SC to AmericanTrucks' (AT) video studio for AT host Justin Dugan to sink his teeth into.

In this episode of AT's "The Haul" YouTube series, Justin slices into this juicy T-bone steak of a truck, discussing its exterior styling featuring unique grill, front bumper, lighting, vinyl decals, and fender flares, among other attributes. After a walk-around, Justin talks performance and suspension upgrades, specifically Roush's full-stainless dual-tipped active exhaust, next-generation Roush TVS R2650 supercharger, and Roush by Fox 2.0 Performance Series Suspension System. Finally, Justin hops in the driver's seat to discuss interior styling, driving characteristics, and tire-roasting capabilities.

"Not a bad day at the office when you get to get behind the wheel of one of these monsters and put your foot in it a little bit." –Justin Dugan

Watch it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-april2019.html

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

