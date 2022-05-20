Many collaborations create breakthroughs in the market and bring many attractive benefits to today's users, and the target customer is speed enthusiasts who are no exception. Understanding the psychology of customers, many famous car brands have cooperated with brands in other fields such as watches, phones, and technology to create optimal and versatile platforms to serve all the needs of customers. Recently, the Gumball rally has had an impressive handshake between supercars and gambling, specifically collaborating with Ignition casino to launch a versatile website serving customers in two areas of supercars and entertainment. You can click on the website www.gumballgiveaway.com to keep up to date with the latest information on rallies and exciting game giveaways. At the Gumball 3000 rally, you can find any kind of car, but speaking of racing cars, do you know the most expensive race cars? Let's find out together.

Chevrolet Corvette C5-R

The Chevy Corvette is one of the most iconic race cars in the world. It is so highly regarded that American racing teams have chosen to race and win championships around the globe.

The remarkable partnership between Pratt & Miller has resulted in the class-leading C5 and was immediately put to use in world racing. Popular races like 24 Hours Le Mans, 12 Hours of Sebring, or 24 Hours Daytona were completely subdued by the Chevrolet Corvette C5-R.

Cunningham C4-R

A famous American businessman named Briggs Cunningham announced the creation of a racing team in 1952 to participate in the biggest race at that time, Le Mans. To be sure to win, Briggs Cunningham did not hesitate to spend a lot of money to bring back the Cunningham C2-R supercar built by Chrysler. This wise choice brought a pretty good record in the first season when the car finished in 18th place.

Cunningham was determined to build the C4-R, which was 453kg heavier than the C2-R. The C4-R finished 4th overall in the 1952 season. The Cunningham C4-R never won any races but it paved the way for other American racing cars.

Ford GT40 Mk IV

Ford GT40 is an iconic racing car that has participated in many championships around the world. Previous versions of the GT40 Mk IV were not built and manufactured in the US, but until the 4th generation, i.e. the Mk IV series, the US was the reliable stop for this car to be produced and presented to the public for the first time. The GT40 Mk IV is the most modern and powerful of its kind, with the V8 engine giving the series outstanding performance. With its super-powerful top-of-the-line engine, it won the number 1 position among speed enthusiasts and was a prominent representative in two 12 Hours of Sebring in 1967 and 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016.

Famous in racing history, the Shelby Daytona Coupe was built to take on the Ferrari 250 GTO.

Super powerful and durable 4.7-liter V8 engine with a lightweight of less than 1000 kg are the outstanding features described in the Daytona Coupe supercar. That is also the key factor to bringing this supercar to the number 1 position and undefeated in the races from 1964 to 1965.

Panoz LMP-1 Roadster

The Panoz LMP-1 Roadster cars were born inspired by the Esperante GTR-1 with a 0.6-liter V8 engine. Correcting the defects of previous models, the manufacturer focused on creating a supercar with the hope of winning all races, so the Panoz LMP-1 Roadster was released.

Cars possessing optimal speed and eye-catching design mean that the price will be extremely high. But they are worth the quality and effort that the manufacturer has put in.