Electric cars have become very popular in recent years with many making the switch from tradition fuel to electric models. But with so many on the market, which has been the most popular? In this article, we will be providing you with our choice for some of the most popular electric vehicles for 2019 and the early part of 2020.

Tesla Model 3

One of the most popular electric car brands in 2019 has been Tesla. With the model X as well as the Roadster, Model S and the recently unveiled Cybertruck, there has been a huge buzz surrounding this company for a while now and the model 3 is no different. With a range of 348 miles and a wide range of colours, this fully electric car is perfect regardless of whether you are running errands, taking the kids to school or driving back and forth from work.

Nissan Leaf

Another car that has been highly popular in 2019 is the Nissan Leaf. With a price point of £26,345, you are getting an all-electric car with amazing connectivity and outstanding mileage to help you reduce your carbon footprint with your all-electric car. Additionally, Nissan allows for use either a regular electric car charging cable in a domestic plug or a home charging solution to double the charging speed over time to provide you with the perfect all-round drive. With this in mind, there are also a number of customisable options available such as colour and interior as well as overall performance allowing you to have complete control over your chosen car.

BMW i3

If you are already a fan of BMW but are looking for an electric car as your next investment it is the BMW i3 that could be the next choice for you. With the i8 acting as one of the sportier options, the i3 is perfect for the school run as well as running errands during the day. With 4 seats and a roomy interior, this is the perfect run around car for both the countryside and the middle of the city, making it the perfect choice for those looking to make the switch.

Volkswagen e-Up

Another car that has been highly popular this year is the Volkswagen e-Up. This small but powerful all-electric car. Whether it is connectivity you are looking for or driveability the e-Up has it in abundance. Though this is set to be released in January of 2020, this has gained a lot of attention since its unveiling in 2019 and will soon become one of the most popular cars on the road in the new year.

Audi e-Tron

The final car that has received a lot of attention in the last few months is the Audi e-Tron. With a price tag of £71,560, this is one of the more expensive cars on this list, however, the technology that you receive makes it worth the investment. With cameras instead of wing mirrors and connectivity making it easier than ever to enjoy your daily commute all whilst reducing the carbon footprint.

As the industry continues to expand, there are set to be a number of brand-new electric cars on the market that provide you with a simple solution to reduce your carbon footprint without compromising on comfort and driveability. Will you be opting for an electric car in 2020?