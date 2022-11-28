Are you eager to join the electric vehicle (EV) revolution? Investment is ramping up and people are clamouring for EV models – and they fly off the dealership floors so fast you may have to wait months to get yours.

People are warming to the idea of EVs as their daily driver thanks to the lower overall running costs compared with petrol-driven cars. There's less maintenance to be had, they usually contain all the latest safety bells and whistles, and in some parts of Australia, you can charge them overnight for even cheaper – or free at some shopping centres or office complexes.

So, what are the top five EVs in Australia in 2022? We give our ranking here.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla, fittingly, is a name that's synonymous with electric vehicles and the Model 3 is the best of the best. Its aquatic lines and futuristic internals make it a winner with the early adopter crowd. A little tight for bigger frames, the Tesla Model 3 is stunning both inside and out with ample space, does the 0 to 100km dash in 4.4 seconds and consumes a slight 17.1kW/100km, which outperforms many of its luxury and budget rivals.

Nissan Leaf

The king of the compact EVs, the Nissan Leaf fits everywhere and goes anywhere. The e+ variant offers 385km of range on average, has a five-star ANCAP safety rating, and has enough space to make things more roomy than not. Though barebones, it's the affordable entry-level choice to get into EV motoring – and features one pedal operation – when you take the foot off the accelerator, it brakes automatically!

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 is one of the more popular EVs, with its recent 200-unit allocation selling out within minutes of going online – so much for EV detractors. A larger SUV profile makes the Ioniq stand apart. With 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, as well as "eco-processed" interiors, and available in all or rear-wheel drive, it offers 480km of range on a single charge. It also has dual zone climate control, heated and electrically adjustable seats, and a slew of other creature comforts. For more, read a review of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 here.

Kia EV6

Another South Korean entry, the Kia EV6 shares the SUV lineage of the Hyundai but charges a bit of a premium for its lush interiors and almost identical entertainment options. It comes in a base model rear-wheel drive and upmarket GT-Line all-wheel drive variant. You can, like the Hyundai, power household appliances within the car using a power outlet. If you want to futureproof yourself, the Hyundai or Kia are the top buys.

BMW iX

The flagship of the German innovator, the iX leaves no expense spared – and it's no wonder it costs upward of $135,900 for the entry-level model. The centrepiece in the dash is the curved 14.9-inch multimedia display and 12.3-inch digital heads-up display, perfect for anyone who though the year 2020 would be the era of futuristic flying cars. It has plush interiors, audiophile-worthy audio, wireless charging, and all the safety and parking assistance a car can muster. Of course, you pay for the privilege.