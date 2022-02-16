Choosing the best Ceramic coating car spray paint

How to apply a ceramic coating car paint, how effective and durable is a ceramic coating car paint, and what are the different nanoceramic protection options and their interests? This is what we will clarify for you in this article.

The clearcoat of a vehicle is the final coat of the multilayer car paint system, consisting of primer, paint and clearcoat. The clearcoat provides gloss and protection to the car paint and also to the metal bodywork, which is sensitive to corrosion. These main characteristics can be damaged and deteriorated by years, weathering, and abrasion.

While paint colors and automotive topcoats can be bleached and yellowed by ultraviolet rays and high temperatures, the gloss level of the topcoat can be lowered by rubbing, scratching, and detergents.

This is unavoidable, and particularly visible on dark body paints (car or motorcycle), so that after a few years, if you want to regain the shine of before, you must get car spray paint to redo the clearcoat yourself if you are brave, or practice polishing / shining regularly to artificially regain the shine wet effect that gives all its beauty to your car.

Ceramic-based car spray paints or liquid treatments to be applied with a pad are effective solutions for preserving clearcoats from aging.

The different existing ceramic coating car paints

There are mainly two types of products using nano-ceramics in their composition.

1 - the clearcoats, which belong to the field of car spray paint, and there are the liquid products, which are applied over the existing car spray paints.

Ceramic clearcoats are applied with a spray gun by a professional painter during the final phase of the refinish painting. These products are quite similar to traditional car refinish paints (2k: two-component, glossy, colorless), but have a much higher hardness and scratch resistance.

Compared to the car spray paints used by car manufacturers in the factory, or when repairing vehicles by painters outside the factory, ceramic clearcoat shows up to 50% higher performance in resistance tests. See detailed test data below.

Ceramic coating car paint offers excellent protection against scratches and wear and wear of time due to its excellent hardness, but it also offers a better resistance to sunlight, chemicals and other hydrocarbons. These products exist in cans, for professionals and also in spray.

2- Ceramic coating products for car paint are also available in liquid form with quite different properties and application methods : these are called nano-ceramic treatments.

These products for the protection of car paints, are more affordable, by their price and also their mode of application so easy: they come in the form of liquid in small quantities of 50 to 100ml sufficient to treat a complete car.

This liquid is applied with a pad, a few cotton wipes and a microfiber cloth, on the surface of the shiny, clean, dust-free, degreased and dry varnish.

This type of ceramic coating for car paint is a 95% evaporable liquid that leaves a thick film of 1 micron (that's 1/1000 of a millimeter) per coat on the surface of the car. Although this layer is a film, it is as hard as glass.

The adhesion power of the ceramic coating is exceptional regardless of the type of material, and constitutes an unequalled protection against UV, water and its power of corrosion, and micro scratches.

What are the best protections against micro scratches ?

It is important to differentiate between scratches, which can be caused by keys, branches, gravel, and micro-scratches, which are a much finer surface phenomenon, which develops only on the surface of the clearcoat.

Clearly, liquid treatments or nano-ceramic coatings are temporary solutions that need to be renewed regularly, and are not very effective against scratches caused by a contending object, but they are very effective against the micro-scratches of the "swirls" type that are visible on dark finishes.

On the other hand, ceramic clearcoats are clearly the most efficient to resist to big scratches and they constitute a permanent protection.

Ceramic coatings hardness tests

3.- PENCIL HARDNESS

According to Standard: UNE 78267; 1996 and its test PENCIL HARDNESS, the nano ceramic liquids reach the maximum degree of hardness with a grade of 9H.

For automotive clearcoats we usually use the standards of hardness according to the tests "PERSOZ UN EN ISO1522" or "BUCCHOLZ". Let's make a comparison between one of the best automotive clearcoats of a major brand without mentioning it: A Persoz hardness of 250-280 is reached in 24 h or 48 h. When we compare the performance of a ceramic clearcoat, the comparison leaves no room for doubt with levels of 400 reached in only 24 hours of drying.

Finally, we haven't talked much here about the shocks and chips, due to stones for example, to which bumpers, ATV frames, 4x4s are subjected... Did you know that a coat of ultra-hard clearcoat is more likely to break than a soft clearcoat? This will be the subject of one of our articles about softening additives for automotive paints and clearcoats.

