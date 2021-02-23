top-3-maintenance-tips-to-follow-for-your-vehicle-to-last-longer

Once you buy a car, it is so evident that you will always want it to be in good condition. It is so essential that every owner of the vehicle go to a vehicle checker for regular checks. You should follow your car's maintenance schedules so that your car can perform at its best. It will help you know where the vehicle needs immediate attention and help replace worn-out or old parts. When you are replacing these parts, your car is not likely to breakdown, saving you many costs. Ignoring maintenance because it seems expensive that will cost you later. The only way to keep yourself happy and satisfied with your car is by following your manual, regularly scheduled maintenance.

Check the Air Filters

Most vehicle problems are due to blocked or clogged loose fittings or air filters. Car filters are used to prevent dirt and particles from entering the engine. Clogged filters impact engine performance because the combustion of an engine needs air. You should get your filters changed after driving for longer miles or after every 12 months. When you ignore this maintenance, it could lead to problems in your car engine or car cabin as this is the air you breathe by the internal cabin air filter. Don't worry about it since you can get the filter replaced at your local garage, or you can cut a few costs by doing it yourself.

Inspect car pressure and internal fluids regularly

There are more essential things like tire pressure checking that should not be ignored. Tires are some of the crucial elements that ensure efficiency, comfort, and safety. You must maintain tire pressure, regular tire rotation, and wheel balance will help you have a safe and comfortable drive. Along with tire pressure checking, you can also have that need to look at the car fluids. The only thing that you will need to do is open the bonnet or hood when the engine has cooled down and takes out the oil dipstick. Do thorough cleaning to it and put it back again. When you pull it out again, you will notice that the oil is up to a certain level. Take a keen note of the oil color and replace it at maintenance periods. You can then check the steering fluid level, belts, and hoses for any signs of wear. Perform an inspection of the tires and fluids regularly for the best performance of your car.

Check Your Car Battery

When your car battery is not working, it can leave you stranded in a situation you would not like. Do regular checks on the cables and how they are connected to the terminals. Check on the mineral leakage or any mineral build-up around the terminals and cables. If there are any deposits, clean it using a battery brush or apply dielectric grease to stay corrosion-free. Remember to check whether the battery is fully charged using the multimeter when the engine is off. When the battery is on, check the battery voltage. You can also try this with the help of a good vehicle checker company.

Deciding to maintain your car is a good idea for your peace of mind, time, and wallet. It might seem a hassle, but the effort always pays off. You can also be taking it to a professional vehicle checker to ensure thorough service. By this, you will be improving the condition of your car from time to time.

Image Source: Google Images