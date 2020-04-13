Are you looking to buy a new car? Well, the Hyundai Tucson is one of the leading C-segment SUVs. It's a model that has undergone several changes since the last one that came out. Moreover, it is also at par with its competition in the SUV market. Here are four reasons why the Hyundai Tucson is a good deal and you should consider buying one in Rochester, New York.

Safety And Protective Measures

One of the major concerns that people have when buying new cars is the safety measures that have been put in place. When it comes to safety scores, this SUV scores very highly. In fact, it enjoys a rating of five out of five since it passes all the tests in the SUV line. So it is touted as a car that will keep everyone safe.

This SUV also has stability control, which would come in handy if your car skids. In addition to that, the Tucson is equipped with six airbags and an active safety package, which is termed Smart Sense by Hyundai. The technology provides a driver alert system, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, and forward collision warning system. These features have been installed to keep you safe in case of any accidents, and to prevent accidents from happening in the first place.

On top of that, the vehicle also has a brake assist system and a rearview camera to help you with stopping your car on the road and parking it as well. Parking can sometimes be very challenging. With a camera at the back, you can get a better view and park easily without any mishaps. You can click here to see for yourself what Hyundai cars have to offer.

Special Features And Technology

The Hyundai Tucson comes with a lot of high-tech features. These include a colored touchscreen LCD with auxiliary and USB inputs, AM/FM radio, and Bluetooth. The Hyundai Tucson is also enabled with Android Auto support and Apple CarPlay. Once these are enabled, it will be very convenient for you to pair your tablet or smartphone with the LCD touchscreen.

Not only that, you can control the infotainment system through your steering wheel while keeping your eyes firmly on the road. There are options for cruise control, trip computer, smartphone and audio, allowing you to be in complete control of the entertainment features of your car.

Additional sets of features that the Hyundai Tucson comes equipped with are:

Dual-zone climate control

12-volt socket for charging

Electronic parking brake

Electrochromatic rear-view mirror

Eight-way powered driver seat with two-way lumbar support

4.2 inch multi-info display

Leather-wrapped dashboard

3 driving modes – normal, sports, eco

Good sound quality and speaker system

Clear graphics and bright display

Built-in GPS or navigator system

With so many attributes, perhaps you can see why this vehicle is considered one of the best in its category.

Spaciousness And Interiors

The interiors of the Hyundai Tucson are very spacious, and ideal for family trips and outings with friends. A company of seven can comfortably sit in this SUV. Another concern that people have with regards to an SUV is the space at the back. The capacity of the second-row seats is 52.2 cubic feet, so there's lots of legroom, head room, and shoulder room. Needless to say, you won't feel cramped inside a Hyundai Tucson.

Moreover, there is ample space to fit suitcases and even a baby stroller in the trunk. It's very roomy and not compromised by the generous leg space. You can still put a lot of things in your trunk in case you go on long trips, or even go out for some grocery shopping.

Great Value For Money

The Hyundai Tucson will offer all these features for a relatively low price as compared to its competitors. Without skimping on quality, Hyundai brings you an SUV that will give you the best bang for your buck. The base model of the Hyundai Tucson gravitates towards the lower-cost range of the spectrum. With all these and benefits and the reasonable price, why not give the Hyundai Tucson a second thought?

Conclusion

Given the reasons above, the Hyundai Tucson is practically a steal, especially in Rochester New York. Do some more of your own research and think carefully before you decide to make a purchase. This car will surprise you in more ways than one. So, go to your nearest Hyundai dealer to take a good look at the Hyundai Tucson in person.