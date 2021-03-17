There has been much talk of electric cars ever since they entered the marketplace, but this noise has been getting louder and louder over the past couple of years with increasing calls to make more environmentally friendly choices. Ultimately, it seems like there can be no doubt that electric cars are the future. There are several reasons why this is the case which we are going to cover in the following blog post.

Higher Range Mileage

One of the main concerns about electric cars is that they would not go all that far on a single charge. However, this has changed over the past couple of years, and everything from luxury electric sedans to more basic models offer a higher range than ever before. In fact, many can travel hundreds of miles – and this is a distance that is only set to increase in the future as technology becomes more and more advanced.

Better Variety of Vehicles

Nowadays, you can see that nearly every car manufacturer is bringing out their own range of electric vehicles. In days gone by, you only had a choice of one or two that you could get your hands on. Since many governments will require that diesel and petrol cars be phased out entirely, it makes sense that you get in on the ground floor. Essentially, you can stick with the manufacturer that you have always loved or opt for a new one. Plus, whether you are looking for a sports car or an SUV, you are going to be able to find one.

Smooth Driving Experience

When many people drive an electric car for the first time, their initial impression is about the smoothness of the driving experience that is provided. First of all, there are no gears to worry about. Secondly, when you accelerate and slow down, the whole experience is much more of a smooth process. These vehicles could be entirely noise-free, but sound effects have often been added to warn pedestrians and other road users of their presence, which is an important factor when it comes to safety.

Tax Benefits and Government Grants

Governments all over the world are making it a major priority to get to a position of carbon neutrality as quickly as possible. The shift to electric vehicles is a major part of this change. You may be able to gain certain tax breaks and/or government grants if you commit to an electric car. Many of the common costs of being on the road can also be reduced.

Cheap Running Costs

Petrol and diesel have been expensive for a long time – this is largely due to the fact that so much tax is put on them. Electricity is cheap by comparison, so you are going to find yourself with significantly reduced running costs by making the switch.

These are just a few of the reasons why electric cars remain such an integral part of plans for the future of vehicles.