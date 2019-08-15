Win One of Four Sidestep Packages for your Pickup | ENTER DAILY!

PAOLI, Pa. (August 15th, 2019) – ATTENTION ALL F150, F250, RAM, SILVERADO, AND SIERRA OWNERS: Here's your chance to win a pair of running boards for you truck from now until September 15th, 2019! AmericanTrucks' Running Board Giveaway is an ‘Enter Daily' sweepstakes where participants can enter daily for the most chances to win a pair of running boards for their truck.

Sponsored by Duratrek, an exclusive brand available through AmericanTrucks (AT), Duratrek offers affordable truck exterior styling alternatives enthusiasts can count on while on the trail, worksite, or roadway. Participants can visit AT's truck running board page to complete the entry form daily for the most chances to take home one of four truck step packages from AT. One winner will be selected from each week's submissions, four finalists will be selected on or around 9/22/19. No purchase necessary, see official rules on entry form for complete details.

Enter daily here: https://www.americantrucks.com/truck-running-boards.html

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best truck parts with support from genuine automotive experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.

