4 Winners, One Per Week on ExtremeTerrain.com

The dog days of summer are here and with that, ExtremeTerrain (XT) is excited to announce their latest Wrangler Parts giveaway featuring TruShield Wrangler Soft Tops.

TruShield, a brand of Barricade Off-Road, manufacturers shades, nets, floormats, and tops for YJ to JL Jeep Wranglersfeaturing 1000 denier polyester webbing coated in PVC and a 3-year warranty where applicable.

Between July 15th and August 15th, 2019, participants can enter daily to win one (1) of four (4) TruShield Wrangler Soft Tops from XT. ExtremeTerrain will select four winners, one per week, at random on or around August 22, 2019. For more details, official rules, and to enter, please visit XT's Wrangler soft top page below.

Enter here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/wrangler-jeep-soft-tops.html

About Extreme Terrain

ExtremeTerrain.com is a leader in aftermarket Jeep Wrangler, Toyota Tundra and Tacoma parts and accessories. Located just outside Philadelphia, PA, ExtremeTerrain provides Wrangler, Tacoma and Tundra owners with fast shipping and enthusiast-level, award winning service, while also ensuring the conservation and protection of off-road trails.

Visit http://www.extremeterrain.com.