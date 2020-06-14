Since hemp's inclusion in the 2018 farm bill, the production and use of hemp as an agricultural commodity has become legal. It has also removed hemp from the list of controlled substances. This bill came in as great news for men and women that have been using CBD for medical or recreational purposes over the years. At the same time, some extremely relevant questions have also cropped up in people's minds after cannabis legalization.

It has been observed that many Americans are worried about the likely impact of cannabis legalization on car insurance. There is a common perception that the consumption of cannabis in any form may have an adverse effect on our driving skills. However, the correlation between cannabis legalization and road safety or auto insurance is rather hazy and may remain the same for some time.

CBD and Driving:

The dangers of drinking and driving are well documented and have been communicated to all for years. However, the phenomenon of driving after consuming cannabis is relatively new to all concerned. Understanding whether cannabis has any impairing effect on driving can be trickier than what you may think. For instance, there is no well-established formula to define driving under the influence of cannabis. Moreover, drug testing and available information on drug use is too unreliable and inconsistent to determine what is responsible for an accident. When alcohol and cannabis are used simultaneously, it is impossible to determine what led to the accident. The impact of cannabis's role in car crashes is difficult to understand also because of the fact that its presence in the body fluids can be detected even several weeks after intoxication.

According to i49, a noted cannabis seed bank, there is no well established clinical evidence to suggest that CBD has a negative impact on our driving skills. In this regard, it is important to note that most of the CBD products available in the US have significantly low concentrations of THC, the primary psychoactive compound that makes users high. This is why CBD doesn't cause any intoxicating effect. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration conducted a large case-control study that found no significant risk of car accidents attributable to cannabis.

Cannabis Use and Auto Insurance:

At present, there is serious uncertainly about the connection between auto insurance rates and cannabis use and researchers are busy studying the connection between the two. There is no doubt that all car insurance providers are keeping an eye on things to determine whether cannabis use is really a relevant enough factor to set insurance rates.

If an intoxicated individual is involved in a car wreck, his or her car insurance rates will definitely increase. However, that will happen because of the car crash, not because the person used cannabis. However, in certain states, individuals convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) may see their auto insurance premiums increase significantly over a period of time.

DUI Laws:

Even after its legalization, driving under the influence of cannabis or marijuana is an offense. However, as things stand now, there is very little clarity in terms of determining marijuana-related DUIs. Therefore, it is not possible to understand if the impairment of a driver has anything to do with the presence of cannabis in his or her body.

Final Thoughts:

It is true that there is no clarity right now about the correlation between cannabis use and auto insurance rates. However, just like any other DUI case, cannabis related DUIs will surely result in an increase in car insurance rate. Therefore, avoid this expensive inconvenience by keeping your driving record clean. Please remember that cannabis legalization does not necessarily mean legalization of driving under its influence. Keep your insurance rates within reasonable limits by avoiding driving after consuming cannabis.

