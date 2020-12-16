Keeping things fresh is an important part of staying competitive in the fast-paced automotive industry. This includes minor year-to-year feature updates and the occasional facelift, but it is the comprehensive redesigns and new-generation debuts that excite enthusiasts the most. Over the next few years, some of the most anticipated up-comers include cars from Toyota, Hyundai, Subaru, BMW, and Porsche. This shows that it isn't just high-performance exotic sports cars that draw attention, but also family-focused SUVs, or even budget-friendly joyriders.

If your favorite car just underwent this glorious transformation, you'll have to wait a few years to experience the excitement again, since automakers usually only give this extensive treatment to their continuing nameplates every five or six years, on average. Each of the vehicles mentioned here are at the end of their production cycles, and there is enough faith in their sales to continue with another generation.

Out with the old, in with the new

Buying a brand-new car, fresh off a complete overhaul, can be both thrilling and risky. Just because the previous configurations scored well in terms of reliability and safety, that is no guarantee that the latest generation will share the reputation. Occasionally, a redesign can be so extensive that the entire platform is swapped out for something different. Sometimes, it is wise to wait for more consumer and official review commentary. That said, with all the glitz and glamor that goes into unveiling a new model, it is only natural to get hyped up, especially if you're a fan of the brand or a particular nameplate.

Here are just some of the models due for a complete redesign in the coming years. These have moved beyond mere concept images, so there is a little more info to digest.

Subaru BRZ

Japanese automakers have become exceedingly skilled at producing automobiles that are safe, reliable, and affordable, and some are even quite engaging. The BRZ is such a vehicle. Developed alongside the Toyota 86, it shares many similarities with its Asian cousin. Both rely on a 205-horsepower four-pot paired with a rear-wheel drivetrain for maximum thrust. As a coupe-style hatchback, it is exceedingly lightweight and low to the ground. Combined with the engine outputs, this results in athletic handling and impressive acceleration in an affordable package.

The BRZ will likely be slightly sportier with interior design cues to match. But since it is getting a stronger powertrain, which lacks any sort of turbocharger, we expect to see fuel economy take a hit.

Hyundai Tucson

For those with more to think about than just their own pleasure, the redesigned Tucson crossover should be a breath of fresh air. It does away with the aging exterior of the outgoing model, replacing it with bolder styling. A sportier N Line variant will also be available, inheriting the turbo four-cylinder from its sibling, the Sonata. If you don't mind spending a little more upfront, then the plug-in hybrid should help keep fuel costs down thanks to its 28 miles of all-electric range, while still offering a decent amount of kick from the power plant.

Sadly, not much has been announced with regard to the standard and available features. But there are some pictures of the interior, which present a more modern aesthetic with a modest touchscreen interface. Back seat and cargo space seem to have grown by a few inches, too, which should please parents and kids alike.

BMW M3

If you have a decent budget with which to spoil, as well as a thirst for fun and luxury, then the next-gen M3 should be right up your alley. It is not the largest performance sedan in the German brand's stable, but it is far from small, either. But, considering it has a twin-turbo inline-six under the hood, it will likely feel smaller and lighter than it actually is. In its more potent guise, the Bimmer has access to 503 hp, but is restricted to an automatic gearbox. The entire range has access to all-wheel-drive, which helps improve handling - a boon on slippery roads or around the track.

You probably would not expect the upper-tier Competition trim to be all that different from the base model, but a quick comparison will prove you wrong. If the extra power weren't enough, it is also lighter but several hundred pounds. This should deliver a markedly different driving experience. That is not half bad considering it is only a few grand more expensive than the starting MSRP.

The list goes on

These are just a few of the innumerable new releases, and some are entirely unique from anything we have seen before, including the range of EVs we expect to see from prestigious names like Mercedes-Benz, Infiniti, and Volvo. Here are just a few more models that may be worth a gander, if you're interested: