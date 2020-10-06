The updated Kia Stinger is revealed in its European specification for the first time today. Kia's high-performance fastback sports saloon now boasts a refreshed design to amplify its gran Turismo character and a range of technology and safety upgrades.

"The Stinger is a standard-bearer for the Kia brand in Europe and remains our most driver-focused car, capable of covering great distances in comfort and style," said Emilio Herrera, Chief Operating Officer for Kia Motors Europe. "The upgraded model builds on the Stinger's well-established grand touring ethos, with a renewed sense of design flair, new technologies, and greater usability enhancing its appeal for buyers in Europe."

Since sales of the Stinger began in Europe in 2017, around 10,000 units have been sold across the continent. Sales of the upgraded Kia Stinger will commence in Europe during the final quarter of 2020 and into early 2021. UK specification, on-sale date, and pricing will be announced in due course. All models are offered as standard with Kia's 7-Year, 100,000-mile warranty.

Refreshed exterior design and new interior materials and tech

The upgraded Stinger boasts a refreshed exterior design and measures to improve cabin appearance and quality and gives owners more choice of color and material at the same time. The upgraded cabin in particular reconfirms the Stinger's credentials as the consummate grand tourer.

At the front, the Stinger's ‘tiger-nose' grille sits between LED headlamps. At the rear, a new rear combination lamp spans the width of the car, creating a distinctive new light signature that mimics the shape of the subtle spoiler integrated into the trunk lid. New turn signals, each comprised of 10 individual LED units, are arranged in a grid pattern, a motorsport-inspired design that reflects the appearance of a chequered flag.

A new 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design is also introduced, with intricate, geometric designs that enhance the sporty, grand tourer nature of the car. ‘Ascot Green' exterior paint is also introduced to the Stinger range for the first time.

Inside, the architecture of the cabin remains unchanged, but subtle visual and material enhancements create a more luxurious ambiance. Changes include a metallic finish to sections of the steering wheel and a chrome bezel around the instrument cluster. The rear-view mirror is now frameless, creating a modern look and enhancing rear visibility.

Depending on specification, the dashboard and doors are finished with new contrast stitching, while the center console is finished in aluminum. The dash features Kia's upgraded 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system (more details below), accented by a new gloss black trim. A new mood lighting system allows drivers to select one of 64 colors to subtly alter the character of the cabin.

European-spec Stingers are available with Nappa leather upholstery in Saturn Black or optional Red. A suede package is also available for the first time, with the cabin trimmed in Saturn Black suede with contrasting red stitching and red seatbelts.

UK specification will be announced in due course.

Powerful 3.3-liter T-GDi engine – the fastest-accelerating Kia ever sold in Europe

Three years on from its launch, the majority of Stinger customers have specified their car with Kia's powerful 3.3-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) V6 engine.

The upgraded Stinger is offered exclusively with this powerful engine, delivering swift acceleration and rapid responses to driver inputs, while offering a refined grand touring experience during a steady cruise.

The 3.3-litre T-GDi V6 provides drivers with peak power of 370 ps at 6,000 rpm. Its twin turbochargers allow the engine to offer drivers its 510 Nm peak torque across a wide range of speeds (1,300 to 4,500 rpm), resulting in effortless performance everywhere. Accelerating from 0-to-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds, the Stinger's 3.3-litre T-GDi engine makes it the fastest-accelerating Kia ever sold in Europe.

The engine is paired with a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission, matching the car's long-legged gran turismo personality, and all-wheel drive as standard (rear-wheel-drive in right-hand drive markets).

New widescreen infotainment systems, digital driver displays, and technology

At the center of the Stinger's upgraded cabin is an upgraded touchscreen infotainment system, providing enhanced functionality to meet customers' changing expectations of in-car technology.

The upgraded Stinger is fitted as standard with Kia's new 10.25-inch touchscreen display. Bluetooth® multi-connection enables users to connect up to two mobile devices at the same time – one for hands-free phone and multimedia use; the other for media use only. Its advanced split-screen display lets users control or monitor different vehicle features at the same time, customizing the screen with a series of different widgets. The 10.25-inch system offers Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ as standard, with a voice control system for many of the car's features, such as heating and ventilation, audio, and navigation.

In addition, the upgraded model includes a high-resolution 7.0-inch digital display within the instrument cluster. This full-color display with vivid graphics for different driving modes delivers crystal-clear information to the driver between the speedometer and tachometer.

The upgraded Stinger also features a ‘connected car' Remote Engine Start System, which allows owners to start their car remotely using the Stinger's smart key.

New ADAS technologies to assist drivers and protect passengers

The upgraded Kia Stinger carries over the same Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that it offered previously, as well as a series of new features and updates to provide even better protection for the driver, their passengers, and other road users.

Depending on market and vehicle specification, the ADAS range in the Stinger is comprehensive, with many of the existing systems newly updated:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) now offers protection when turning across the road into a junction by identifying oncoming traffic on the other side of the road. Furthermore, it offers increased activation range when detecting a vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) is now able to detect the edge of a road, as well as the lines in the road, providing steering assistance to prevent the driver from leaving their lane without signaling

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) provides an enhancement over the existing Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW). Instead of simply warning drivers of cars in adjacent lanes on the highway, BCA helps drivers avoid a potential collision by applying differential braking

For Europe, the upgraded Stinger now features Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA) based on traffic sign recognition

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) now has an increased operating speed of up to 210 kph, and also alerts drivers if they fail to notice the car in front move off from a stop

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) helps drive around curved sections of a highway, automatically reducing the vehicle's speed to an appropriate level before entering the curve. It reverts to the original speed as the vehicle leaves the curve

A similar update has been made for reversing out of parking bays, with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) now helping to prevent collisions with crossing vehicles while reversing (previously the system only warned the driver)

The following new ADAS technologies and convenience features have been added to the Stinger for the first time: