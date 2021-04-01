There comes a time when you want to upgrade your UTV and make it even more fun and engaging in offroad (or even on-road) scenarios. And when that time comes, it's only natural for you to follow your gut instincts and try to make your UTV better. However, instinct alone is not enough to turn your side by side into a monster.

Instead, you will also need some knowledge of what to get and what to expect depending on your goals. For example, the same accessories for making your UTV street legal don't warrant the same things for those who want to turn their UTV into a mobile music box. But enough chit-chat, let's see the top accessories you need for a better UTV experience.

Rugged Radios

Anyone going on an adventure with a group of friends on their UTVs and ATVs needs to have a way to communicate with each other during the ride, especially in cases where the group has to go their separate ways for a part of the trail.

Fortunately, you can find rugged radio accessories at competitive prices all over the web, so you don't need to worry about that. The only thing you need to worry about when purchasing such radio equipment is to read the manual carefully to understand how to operate it.

Street Conversion Kits

Have you ever wondered what it's like to drive a UTV down the road instead of having to haul it by trailer every time you want to go on an adventure? Well, a street conversion kit allows you to do just that. The kit should contain headlights, turn signals, reflectors, and a few other accessories that will help you out in turning your favorite side-by-side into a street-safe and approved vehicle.

Of course, that doesn't mean that you won't be needing a driver's license or registration plate anymore. On the contrary, you'll need to get in touch with local authorities to understand the laws within your area, or research on their websites. But, as a general rule of thumb, video should show you everything you need to do to make your UTV as street-legal as possible.

Seats and Harnesses

For offroad travels,you'll need to stay safe because even a UTV can be dangerous on rough terrain. If you accidentally get flung out of your vehicle, your hospitalization will be expensive and the UTV might end up in a tree or severely damaged. With a new seat and some great harnesses, you'll be able to keep yourself, your passengers, and all your luggage completely safe.

Sound Bars and Sound Systems

Who doesn't like to party in the woods? Especially after the quarantine life when you couldn't even party in the city. Grab a couple of friends and go offroad with your UTVs and ATVs with amazing sound systems. Read about how to select a good sound system for your ATV or UTV and go do it. You have plenty of options on the market.

Ideally, you'll want to go to a local dealership so you can get to test out your new sound system while you're there. If not, ordering it online with the condition of having a moneyback guarantee is also a good option. In any case, you'll probably want the thing to be as loud as possible to cover the sound of the engine while you're off on a muddy or rocky adventure.

Final Thoughts

Do you have any other accessories or tuning capabilities that you think will make anyone's UTV experience all that better? Feel free to drop us a comment down below and share your thoughts with us and the rest of our community.

Also, if you've found this article helpful, feel free to share it with others who might also be interested in upgrading their UTV with certain accessories, parts, and whatnot.