People often think about all of the complex machinery and parts when it comes to how a car works, but you should never forget about the various fluids which act like the blood keeping the car active and in top condition. There are a number of critical fluids found in every vehicle and it is worth knowing what these are, what they do and what you can do to maintain them.

Experienced extended warranty provider Warrantywise recommends the following fluids as the most important:

Engine Oil

First up is the engine oil which is critical to keeping your car running and in good condition. Engine oil reduces friction and protects moving parts from getting damaged by heat which can be high due to engine parts rotating and moving so rapidly. You should check the system once a month and it is a very easy maintenance job that simply involves using the dipstick to check the level of the oil in the tank - it is helpful to run the car for 5 minutes or so first to get oil flowing through the system.

Coolant

As mentioned, the engine can get incredibly hot due to the moving parts which is why engine coolant is another vital liquid. Coolant keeps the engine cool and can reduce wear and tear, stop the engine from overheating and is important for emissions - it also is useful in the winter months as it does not freeze. Again, checking this around once a month is smart and you simply need to find the container under the bonnet and make sure that the levels are between maximum and minimum.

Power Steering Fluid

Power-steering has been one of the great developments in automobiles by making steering much easier and lighter for all. This is possible through the use of hydraulic fluids known as power steering fluid - this does not usually need replacing, but lookout for signs of a leak which will be if steering becomes difficult at low speeds. The small tank is usually at the base of the windscreen and there should be a maximum and minimum level which will let you know if you need to top up at all.

Brake Fluid

Braking is, of course, incredibly important and you will always want the knowledge that your brakes are working efficiently. Brake fluid works like a pressurised step between the pedal and the brake rotors enabling you to brake easily and instantly so it is a vital fluid. You shouldn't have to check it but the reservoir is usually near the back of the engine compartment and you can consult your manual to find out when this needs topping up.

Transmission Fluid

Transmission fluid cools and lubricates the transmission system, which comprises of the gears, clutches and valves which need to be smooth and seamless while driving. This should not need to be checked but leaks can occur as a result of a knock or crack and you can check your levels with another dipstick test.

These are the vital fluids that keep a car working properly and safely and keeping it in top condition. It is important to be aware of what these are, how you can test the levels and how to top them up so that you can properly maintain your car and have peace of mind at all times on the road.

