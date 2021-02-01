Volvo Car UK proved the strength in depth of its model range and its service to customers by increasing its share of the UK new car market in 2020. Despite the unprecedented trading challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, the brand achieved a 2.85% share of the total market, a significant improvement on its 2019 performance of 2.43%.

Although volume was down, with 46,408 cars sold, the reduction was significantly less than the 29.4% decline recorded by the UK market as a whole.

Volvo remains one of the fastest-growing premium car brands in the country, with its most popular model, the XC40, achieving the status of the UK's best-selling premium SUV, with 25,023 sales in 2020. It was also the 10th best-selling car of all in the UK in 2020. Completing an all-SUV top three, Volvo's next best-sellers were the mid-size XC60, with 8,235 sales, and the large XC90, with 5,270.

Having taken a lead in electrification by rolling out plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants across its entire UK model range, Volvo saw its PHEV sales reach 7,104 units, almost twice the number delivered in 2019, accounting for 15% of its new car sales total.

The Volvo Selekt Approved Used Car operation also completed the year in good shape, with 28,919 sales.

Matt Galvin, Volvo Car UK Commercial Operations Director, said: "In times of uncertainty, customers are naturally more cautious and need to be assured that they are making the right decision. The past year has accelerated the digital capabilities of our retailers, and these developments, along with the ability of our network partners to deliver excellent customer service, have enabled them to continually attract new customers to the brand. No one wants to see the market declining, but the fact we have performed so strongly gives us great confidence for the year ahead."

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK Managing Director, said: "My sincere thanks go to all the customers who purchased our cars in 2020 and to the dedicated teams at our retailers who worked so hard to ensure sales could continue in strict compliance with the health restrictions.

"While 2020 was a landmark year for Volvo, with the introduction of our first all-electric car, the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, and the further growth of our plug-in hybrid line-up, we have more to look forward to in the year ahead. This will include the introduction of more electrified models and the expansion of our digital services so we can continue to meet our customers' ever-evolving needs."