ways-to-protect-your-car-from-the-elements

When winter arrives it becomes more important than ever to look after your car. The elements can provide a pretty tough test for your vehicle if you're not careful and you don't want costly repairs to leave you with a big bill this season. So, with that in mind, here's some useful tips for keeping your car in shape...

Store vehicles inside

By housing your car in a garage or enclosed space you will be protecting it from any extremes of temperature and potential damage. It sounds simple, perhaps, but many people get in the habit of keeping their car outside during the warmer months and forget to bring it inside when temperatures plummet.

If you don't already have a garage, then research a structure that will be dual purpose, for both cars and storage - something durable, with anti-corrosive properties like a steel building would be perfect, to keep your car in great condition all year round.

A protective car cover

If you don't have a garage or covered parking then investing in a car cover may be the best option in protecting your vehicle against winter weather. Car covers can be both waterproof and breathable so you don't have to worry about steaming up your car. You can even purchase protective films for cars that do the same job.

Grease and wax

Giving your car a wax coating as the winter draws in will not only protect your paint job, but it also provides a barrier for the outside for your car against the rainwater - meaning it won't rust your paint.

Greasing the joints of your vehicle or any machinery will also save you some pain if your car is out in the cold. Lubricating locks, window tracks or your hood latch, for example, can prevent any breakages when faced with the freezing weather. Research the best ways to do this for your make and model.

Mudguards

Investing in mudguards is a wise decision that too few make. Not only do they protect your car against mud from dirt you gather off the road, but can also protect your brakes and wheels from excess water damage. The flaps deflect water by creating a protective barrier for your wheels - they then redirect any water that is thrown up by your wheels and save it from potential damage.

Plan your journeys

First of all, check your tyre pressure before a journey. It's best to top up pressure when it's cold, so ensure you do this at the start of winter - and check it often if you're driving a lot.

Do you live in an area that is prone to flooding? Whenever you are taking a journey - and try not to take any unnecessary ones - it's always good to plan beforehand the route you will take, to avoid any flooding, mudslides or dirt roads. Driving through flooding can cause irreparable damage to the inside of your engine, so taking a fifteen minute detour is preferable in comparison. Your brakes are very exposed to the water in this scenario too, and so it's always best to check your brakes after driving through water - drive slowly with just a few taps after you get through the deluge.

With these tips you should find your car in good condition no matter what challenges the weather brings.

