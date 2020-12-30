what-auto-transport-companies-are-still-open-during-covid-19

No matter how you look at it, the Covid-19 pandemic has affected every facet of modern life, and the auto industry is no exception. While some manufacturers have been less affected than others, nobody has truly been protected during this difficult time.

For the auto transport industry, it has been a time of great uncertainty evolving at a rapid pace. More than ever, auto carriers have been keeping their ears close to the ground to remain updated on how their industry can continue its activity during the pandemic.

But what does it all mean for the customers? Are any auto carriers still open during Covid-19?

Are Auto Carriers Able to Continue Their Job?

Much of the decision regarding which industry or company may continue its activity during the pandemic has been taken based on a key principle:

How likely is it for those in said industry to contract the COVID-19 virus because of their work?

There is no indication that auto carriers or any type of carriers face an increased risk of getting sick, so there is no official ban on this type of movement. Not only that, but the Department of Homeland Security established transportation as an essential sector to allow both businesses and consumers to keep having access to goods and services. This has been essential to making sure key industries don't have to close up shop for good.

Of course, this doesn't mean the auto transport industry can simply resume its activity as it did pre-pandemic. Truck drivers have an isolated job by nature, but in many cases, face-to-face interactions with clients and other staff members of the company are still the norm.

The auto industry has had to be one of the first to adopt stricter social distancing and sanitization policies to ensure all their workers can continue their jobs safely.

Who Is Still Working?

Covid-19 could have easily paused all carrier activity if not for some crucial changes the industry has made. For instance, during pick-up and drop-off, changes have been made to limit and even remove direct interactions and increase protection.

But there are some challenges on the road you cannot always account for. This is why carriers are spending far more time planning their routes and calling ahead to access basic services like getting extra gas. It has not been the easiest of times, but many carriers have managed to adapt successfully.

So, who is still open for business during the Covid-19 pandemic?

In some way, being able to adapt has come down to the number of resources a carrier has. Big companies like A1 Auto Transport have been most successful at making these key changes and keeping their doors open through the pandemic. Because they had very diverse transportation services, they've managed to continue most of their activity unaffected, as you can see by looking at their website: https://www.a1autotransport.com/car-transportation-services/

Smaller carriers, unfortunately, may not have been so lucky. Lack of resources means small carriers are a lot more rigid in their operations, and many have not been able to successfully make the necessary changes that could allow them to keep working.

What Does It Mean for Potential Clients?

Even during a pandemic, some may still need to have vehicles shipped from one place to another, be it a company with multiple cars, or even just a consumer looking to have their personal car transported professionally.

The good news is that, from a consumer perspective, there are many options available. Big carriers, in particular, remain open for business in spite of the global pandemic. The biggest issue consumers may face regarding auto shipping has to do with the types of services they can access now.

Because some services, such as door-to-door shipping pose a bigger risk than others. Some companies may be able to modify their operations and continue to offer this service under new rules designed to protect staff and clients, while others have dropped them completely.

Thankfully, consumers can easily learn about the changes in these companies from the comfort of their own homes. The auto shipping industry is no stranger to keeping up with rapid changes and adopting technology, and most auto transporters' customer service staff have been instructed on how to help clients figure out shipment offers for their vehicles.

It remains unclear how long the pandemic will keep forcing auto carriers to adapt their modus operandi, or what the true effects of this period will be for the entire industry. So far, however, most carriers have managed to successfully navigate these uncertain waters.