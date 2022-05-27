what-is-the-most-common-thing-that-breaks-down-in-a-car-after-an-accident

A bad car accident can create massive amounts of damage to your car and require immediate repair. In 2020 alone, car accidents resulted in $474 billion in damages in addition to fatalities. After you were in a car crash, your car may also have several mechanical issues that you have to repair. Luckily, you don't have to pay for these mechanical bills if the car accident wasn't your fault. According to car accident lawyer Pendergrass, these are the most frequent ways that your car might break down after a car accident:

Bad Battery

Sometimes your battery can get shifted after an accident, even if it wasn't a serious collision. The sentiment that shorts out the lead plates can be damaged along with the inner cells of the battery. In other cases, the battery life is shortened by the accident.

Broken Glass

Car accidents may have caused a hairline fracture that you may not notice at first. Shattered glass is common after a terrible car accident. If you don't notice broken glass at first, you should check for any cracks before they grow larger.

Bent Frame

The harsh impact of one car on another can cause the car's frame to bend out of shape. A bent car frame can cause a large variety of issues with the car's performance, in addition to making it imbalanced.

Broken Bumper

Bumpers are often the first place of contact in the front and back of the vehicle. Your bumper may begin to slide off, have dents, or be completely removed from the car when two cars collide. This may seem to be more of a cosmetic issue, but you will want to make sure you have a functioning bumper because it can help buffer the impact of future car accidents.

Steering Wheel Stuck

Car accidents can also cause the steering wheel to become stuck and make it difficult to turn or move. This is often because the steering wheel fluid has leaked or the wiring has been ruined during the wreck.

Damaged Body Panel

The car's body panel can get damaged in accidents that are caused by sideswipes or side-impact crashes. Damaged side panels should be repaired as soon as possible because they not only protect you during a car crash, but also it will likely be too difficult for you to properly open and close doors when the side panel is destroyed.

Broken Headlights

Because headlights and taillights are located at the front and back edges of the car, they are likely going to get damaged during a car accident. The headlights and taillights should be sooner rather than later so that you don't have difficulty during nighttime driving and in inclement weather.

Misalignment Of Vehicle

After a bad car crash, the shock of the two cars colliding can result in the misalignment of your vehicle. When your car is misaligned, this can make it easier for you to get into another accident. You may notice the misalignment when your car veers right or left when you are on the road.

Car Door Can't Close.

Another issue you might notice after a bad car crash is when it is difficult for you to close your car doors. It can make it impossible for you to operate your vehicle if one or more of the doors are incapable of closing. This serves as a safety issue for you and the other passengers.

How Do I Know I'm Not At Fault And Owed Damages?

After you've been in a crash, it might be hard for you to know whether or not you are owed compensation if you somehow contributed to your car accident. When you are partially negligent, you may still be able to receive damages from the other party for the percentage you're not at fault for, according to the comparative negligence law.

If you weren't negligent at all and were following traffic laws, then the other party is entirely responsible for paying for your damages. This is if they broke a traffic law, made a mistake on the road, were intoxicated, or were aggressively driving.

After A Car Accident, What Should I Do Next?

If you suffered more than just physical damages to your car and also have bodily damage and medical bills, it would be a good idea to visit your attorney for help. They can investigate your claim and find out who can be held responsible for your injuries. It is not always the other driver, sometimes it is the other driver's manufacturer, neglectful construction companies, or even the local municipality that may be at fault in some unique situations. Talk to your attorney to find out who can be held liable and also how much you are owed in compensation.