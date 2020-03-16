The market for second-hand cars has very tempting offers. You need to make the right decision when deciding on a specific model to buy. Buying a used car requires some technical knowledge. In this post, we show you some essential things you should consider before making a purchase. You should exercise some psychology when communicating with the seller. This will help you know if he handles the car carefully or not, why he sells it, and if he or she is the first owner.

Points to Check

After a little conversation, you have to become a member of CSI. The first thing to do is look at the exterior of the car; check for bumps. Scratches and small dents in parking should not discourage you when buying a car. They will serve as a weapon to negotiate the price, but they do not mean anything serious.

Look for asymmetries in the body. If a headlight is lower, if the bumper has more gap between it and the fin on one side than the other, or if the hood adjusts more on one side ... it indicates that there is a badly repaired blow; that should put us on alert.

Check all the lights, lights, moldings. Be wary of the cars that equip the "tuning" type rear lamps, they are sometimes mounted after an accident since they are cheaper than the original ones.

Open the hood and check the headlight mountings, front struts, and shock mounts. Keep playing the seven differences, if the weld on one of the struts is different from the one on the opposite, it may have been repaired. In the engine compartment, check for oil leaks, if the mechanics are too clean or too dirty, etc.

Ask the Owner to Start the Car

Observe if the propeller rattles too much during the starting process: it could indicate that some motor support is broken.

With the engine running, ask the owner to turn the steering to one end and the other. If you hear a kind of growl, it may be due to a low power steering fluid level, indicating a leak in the assist system. If squeaks are heard, it is usually due to a poor or loose auxiliary belt.

Behind The Wheel of the Car

If all goes well up to here, the moment arrives to roll with the car. Ask the owner to drive it first. This way you can see if he is very abrupt if he does not use the gear well if he speeds up the gear too much

When it's your turn to drive, you'll easily notice any mechanical problems present, nut you have to be careful. Start driving and put the longest gear and speed up from 1,200 pm. Observe if the car picks up speed steadily. If you here any little jerks, it could be an indicator that the engine has a problem. The gears should enter smoothly and without "scratching".

If you don't find anything strange with these checks, chances are you're in your next car. Adjust the price and go ahead!