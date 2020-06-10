Owning a car for the first time is a significant event in many people's lives. There are countless car brands with models that come at varying prices. Narrowing down on a car that suits your needs can be a headache.

There are several questions you have to ask yourself to make the search easier. Do you need a brand new car or a used one? How much should you spend? Is it available locally, or will it have to be imported? These questions are vital.

You can also start by checking out your local areas. If you are in Nevada, for instance, car manufacturers usually set up exhibition stalls using trade show companies in las vegas. They use these exhibitions to showcase their latest car models.

Check them out, you may end up getting your dream car through such events.

Your Budget

Cars do not come cheap, and you will need a significant amount of cash to spare. However, this does not mean you have to spend an arm and a leg. Your budget determines the type of car you can own. It is prudent to do some diligence in advance so that you do not end up blowing all your savings.

As you mull over your budget, keep in mind that there will be running costs. Cras need a lot of maintenance regularly. The type of car you choose to buy will determine how high or how low the maintenance costs will be. Some cars consume more fuel than others, which means more spending once they start running.

Insurance Cost

In many countries, It is compulsory to have your car insured. However, who you choose as your insurer is your responsibility. For many first time buyers, the insurance costs are usually higher since your lack of experience is factored in. The more powerful and expensive your car is, the higher the cost.

To reduce the impact, go for a cheaper and low powered car for a start if you can get your hands on a secondhand car, the better for you. However, if you are running on unlimited funds, there is no crime in treating yourself to the best.

Research Car Dealers

Car dealerships are widespread these days, with some setting up shop in residential areas. The closer the dealership, the better for you. Research all of them as much as you can to ascertain their discounts, reliability, and other important things.

You can ask people who have bought cars with some about their experience. The moment red flags pop up on a car dealer, then avoid them at all costs. The last thing you want is to get into prolonged issues with people over faulty cars and other unforeseen problems.

Car Mileage

A car's mileage matters a lot. If you are getting a used car, do not be filled by the exterior and other selling points.

Focus your attention on the mileage since it is the most accurate indicator of the car's actual condition. The higher the mileage, the lower the purchase cost. Use that to haggle down the price.

The mileage in a used car will also give you a rough idea of the maintenance costs you will incur.

Your Needs

The purpose of buying a car determines the kind of vehicle you will go for. If you are a racer, you have no business buying a Honda Odyssey, for instance. You will be better off getting a Nissan GT-R.

If you need a car to make the usual trips to work and back, then go for a smaller car. It is more economical. Longer journeys across state lines will require a bigger car that can handle non-stop travel without breaking down.

Storage Space

A factor that is often overlooked until it is too late. The excitement of getting a new car tends to make one ignore the need for a parking spot.

Some residential units have allocated spaces for each housing unit. If you have a dedicated spot for your car, then that's one problem off your list.

Having a place for your car is essential as it also pertains to security and the general condition of your vehicle. Leaving your new car in an open street exposes it to vandalism and deterioration due to harsh sunlight.

Test Drive

Once you have settled on the vehicle you wish to purchase, take it out for a test drive. Many car dealerships allow that. A test drive reveals many things about a car that a salesperson will not tell you.

If you are a true petrol-head, then you will know what to look out for once you take it for a spin.

In a short time, it takes you to conduct the test drive, cover all your bases. Check the steering feel, the seat height, the visibility, the throttle tip-in, and other vital functionalities.

Best Cars for First-Time Buyers

Having done your due diligence in finding your car, here are some critically acclaimed recommendations for a first-time buyer.

Subaru Forester

At $22,000, the Subaru Forester possesses both style and reliability into one sweet body. It has a spacious interior, ranks highly on the safety index, and comes at a price that is well within range.

Honda Accord

The Honda Accord costs about $23,000. It has a very stylish built that almost resembles some high-end sports cars with its coupe-like body. It has been rated highly by consumers who described it as comfortable and responsive.

Toyota RAV4

Toyota has always been known to make quality and affordable cars, and the RAV4 is no exception. It is spacious, has an automated system equipped with emergency braking and collision warnings.

With a 2.4-liter tank, the KIA Optima has an aesthetic appeal that turns heads everywhere it goes. It comes laden with safety features like collision and blind-spot warnings.

The Bottom Line

Your first car will always leave an impact on how you view cars in the future. Getting the right vehicle is the difference between that experience being pleasant or a nightmare.

Owning a car comes with a lot of responsibilities. Be ready to rise to the occasion when the time comes.