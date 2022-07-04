what-to-know-about-the-all-new-electric-dodge-hornet

The all-new electric Dodge Hornet will be an exciting new addition to the world of electric vehicles. This forward-thinking vehicle will be packed with advanced features and innovative technology, making it a perfect choice for those looking for a cutting-edge driving experience. With a sleek and stylish design, the Dodge Hornet will turn heads wherever it goes. And with a range of impressive performance features, it's clear that it's built for adventure. So, if you're looking for an electric car that can take you places, the Dodge Hornet is a perfect choice. Here's what you need to know about this exciting new electric car.

It Will Be a Subcompact SUV

Based on the leaked images, the Hornet will be approximately the same size as the Tonale— a surprisingly roomy car given its tiny footprint. As a subcompact SUV, it will be smaller than a traditional SUV but with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. This will make it an excellent choice for city driving, as it will easily maneuver through traffic and park in tight spaces. And with its raised ride height, the Hornet will give you a better view of the road, making it easier to spot and navigate potential hazards.

It Will Feature Sleek Daytime Running Lights

One of the most striking features of the Dodge Hornet is its sleek daytime running lights. These LED lights not only look great, but they also improve visibility for other drivers, making it easier for them to see your vehicle on the road. This is especially important in low-light conditions, such as dawn or dusk.

Additionally, the daytime running lights will help improve your car's efficiency by reducing the amount of energy it uses during the day. That's because they use less energy than traditional headlights.

It Will Feature Advanced Technology

The all-new electric Dodge Hornet will feature advanced technology that will make it a pleasure to drive. It will be equipped with a high-tech infotainment system that includes a sizeable 10.25-inch infotainment touch screen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. This system will allow you to control your car's functions, including audio, navigation, and climate control.

Additionally, the car will have a wireless phone charging pad and mirroring options so that you can keep your devices charged while on the go. It will also feature level 2 semi-autonomous driver aids such as traffic jam assist and lane-centering. These features will make driving the Hornet a breeze, whether you're stuck in traffic or cruising down the open road.

It's Badge-Engineered From the Alfa Romeo Tonale

While the Dodge Hornet is a new car, it's actually badge-engineered from the Alfa Romeo Tonale, according to preliminary information. This means it will share many components with the Tonale, including its powertrain and platform.

This means that in the U.S. the Hornet's entry-level car model will come with a 1.3-liter hybrid engine that generates 272 horsepower (203 kilowatts). A 15.5-kilowatt-hour battery should provide over 30 miles of electric range on a single charge.

The Car's Engine Will Likely Be a Turbocharged 2.0-Liter Four-Cylinder.

Another piece of leaked information indicates that the Dodge Hornet will come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. This engine is expected to generate around 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts). In the Tonale, the motor produces over 250 horsepower. While this output is great or the opulence class that the Alfa Romeo competes in, it's quite a bit more by non-luxury standards that the Dodge Hornet will be competing in.

However, it's unclear if this Dodge engine will be available in all markets like these, https://reman-engine.com/remanufactured-engines/dodge, or just in the United States. Alternatively, customers will have the option of a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid engine and a diesel option in Europe. This means that the car's final output and fuel economy will likely vary depending on where it's sold. Fortunately, Dodge engines are known for their reliability and performance, so you can rest assured that the Hornet will be a great car no matter which engine you choose.

The Hornet Is Expected to Be Available in Late 2022 or Early 2023

The Dodge Hornet is still in development, so it's not expected to be available until late 2022 or early 2023. Pricing for the Hornet has not been announced, but it's expected to be competitive with other subcompact SUVs on the market. When it's released, it will compete against the Kia Seltos, Honda HR-V, Chevrolet Trailblazer, and Hyundai Kona.

It's never too early to save for this exciting new electric car. With its impressive range, stylish design, and cutting-edge technology, the Hornet is sure to be a popular choice when it finally hits the market. So if you're looking for an electric car that can take you places, keep an eye out for the all-new Dodge Hornet.