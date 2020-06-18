what-to-know-before-replacing-your-headlights

Replacing your headlight is a relatively simple fix that almost anyone can learn how to do. If you are thinking about working on your vehicle and are wondering if the headlights need to be replaced, now is the perfect time to learn. Before you start, however, there are a few things you should know and think about.

Why Should You Replace Your Headlights?

First, you may be unsure why you would need to replace your headlights at all. The most obvious reason is that they are out. It is, after all, illegal to drive with non-functioning headlights.

However, you should also replace them if they are just dim. You may not realize that headlights can lose their efficacy over their lifespan. So, they may not be illuminating the road as much as they previously were.

Headlights are among the most important safety item on your vehicle. They allow you to see in low-visibility settings. Without them, you would simply not be able to drive safely.

When Do You Need To Change Your Headlights?

The answer to this question depends on the type of bulb. Traditional headlights could last between 500 and 1,000 hours of use. However, if you have LED headlights, they may never need to be replaced during the life of your car. Xenon or high-intensity lights tend to be somewhere in between. Additionally, some efficient halogen bulbs can last for 10,000 hours or more.

The best way to know when you replace your headlights is to check your owner's manual. This should include a service schedule that includes the intervals at which the headlights need to be serviced. Alternatively, if you notice that your headlights don't seem to be as bright as they once were, you should replace them.

Getting Ready To Replace Your Headlights

As you get ready to replace your headlights, you will need to prepare a few things. First, you will need to order some bulbs from your car parts store. If you choose a major retailer such as AutoZone, you can have the parts shipped straight to you.

Second, you will need safety gloves and goggles. While headlights can almost always be changed without incident, you don't want to be careless once and regret it.

You may need a screwdriver and possibly a ratchet. However, many vehicles need no tools at all.

Finally, you will need to check the process for how to change a headlight in your vehicle. Most of the steps are the same for different headlights. However, the main challenge is finding the right access point. Simply grab your vehicle service manual and find the instructions on changing the headlights. It will make the whole process easier.

Start Working on Your Car or Truck

You are ready to change your headlights! This is one of the easiest fixes that anyone can do on their car or truck. There are so many other jobs that you can learn. Change your brake pads or your oil next. Working on your vehicle is a fun and rewarding experience. It is also something everyone should try.