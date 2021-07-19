Electric cars are the future of mobility and this explains why in recent years they have increasingly become popular.

Electric cars contribute to a greener environment which means less pollution which positively impacts our planet. Governments are encouraging and mandating electric vehicles to be sold within their borders.

However, buying an electric vehicle can be daunting given there are a ton of factors to be considered. This article throws light on what you should consider before buying an electric car.

Price

Electric cars are environmentally friendly, but they are not cheaper either. Expensive batteries and complex electric drivetrain are what make these vehicles expensive as compared to their conventional counterparts. The sub-compact Nissan Leaf is among the cheapest electric cars at $29,000 while the fancier Tesla Model X costs about $70,000.

Additional costs

Owning an electric car is associated with other additional costs. These include charging station purchase, general maintenance, purchase price, electricity bills, insurance, battery replacement among other costs.

Driving range

This is a crucial factor and it is the distance that an electric car can drive before it runs out of battery power. When buying an electric car look for real-life reviews and don't rely on the manufacturer's driving range figures which might not be the case in real-world conditions.

Incentives and tax benefits

Incentives and tax benefits offered by the government can reduce the cost of an electric car. Before buying an electric car check with your local government so that you can take advantage of the tax benefits such as reduced service tax.

Maintenance

Electric vehicles can be costly to maintain and fix considering that the majority of licensed mechanics are not familiar with them. Though electric cars are easy to maintain, in case of a breakdown finding the spare parts can be a hustle that forces the owner to deal with the manufacturer and this can be expensive. Part of the due diligence process is considering the maintenance costs.

Charging stations

The number of charging stations poses a challenge as they are limited and this discourages traveling long distances far away from home. Installing a charging station at home is expensive let alone the monthly home electricity bills you are supposed to factor in.

Battery life

The battery is an important component of an electric car and it is also expensive. The battery of your EV needs to be changed after driving 150,000 miles because it will have lost its strength and this makes it lose the charge faster. Overcharging, extreme temperature and power surges can cause the demise of a battery. Before investing in an electric car you should check on the battery life which will result in lower maintenance costs.

Software updates

Electric cars are equipped with advanced technology and complex powertrain, and these cars are often improved with the latest technology through software updates. Some of these software updates are for free while some are charged.

Electric cars have a pivotal role to play as far as climate change and mobility are concerned. Though the infrastructure is still in its developing stages the future looks bright for electric cars.