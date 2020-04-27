There's more than one kind of vehicle insurance available. As well as the standard, legally-mandated kind, which will ensure that you're covered in the case of an accident, there's the more specialised sort that deals with a specific part of your car. Among the most common of these is alloy wheel and tyre insurance.

If you're interested in these types of insurance covers for your vehicle, there's a couple of places you can go. You can see if the dealer you purchased the car from in the first place offers this type of insurance, or there's companies who specialise in this type of tyre and alloy wheel insurance such as Direct Gap. It's best to have a look and get the best deal for you.

Why take out separate insurance?

You might wonder what the point of insuring your car in this piecemeal way is. Generally speaking, it's to avoid having to pay the excess on your main policy when you just want to make a claim to your car's wheels. Given that the wheels are an often-damaged part of the car, this can make financial sense. It'll reduce the amount you spend overall, and help you to keep your no-claims bonus intact.

What about Tyre Insurance?

In the case of tyre insurance, you'll be covered both against wear and tear that comes as a result of driving, and by vandalism and accidental damage (a third party slashing your tyres or accidentally leaving broken glass somewhere you might drive over.

Which vehicles benefit from these insurances?

If you have especially large or elaborate wheels with aftermarket modifications, then taking out a separate policy can make a great deal of financial sense. Common cases include the big, chunky tyres and the super-thin racing ones, both of which can be expensive to replace. New wheels are one of those costs which arises infrequently and unpredictably; thus it makes sense to spread this cost by investing in insurance.

Is this insurance right for me?

Your driving behaviour will determine how suited this variety of insurance is to your requirements. If you find yourself putting in hundreds of miles a week, then you're exposing yourself to added wear and tear. The place you park will also effect the vulnerability of your tyres. Smaller spaces adjacent to high curbs tend to pose a greater risk, as do multi-storey car parks with hidden hazards and poor visibility. If you fail to take out insurance of this kind, then you're banking on your own ability to drive – but the road can throw up hazards which are impossible to anticipate or avoid, and thus the investment in this kind of specialist insurance can often be a wise one.