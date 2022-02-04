When Is The Best Time To Buy A Used Or New Car?

If you are looking to buy a used or new car in the UK, you have come to the right place. It can be difficult to decide whether it's the right time to invest your savings or opt for finance options to get a new car, but this guide should point you in the right direction. There are some things you need to remember when shopping for new cars, especially if you want to bag the best deal possible.

The best time to buy a used car

If you want to get a used car and not spend all your savings in one go, there are options for car loans and car credit. If you don't have a particularly good credit score, there are lenders who can offer car finance for bad credit. Some lenders can help if you can afford the required repayments, so finding the best ones if your credit score isn't up to scratch will help you find the vehicle you need and affordable finance.

The best time to start looking for a used car is after the new number plates have been introduced, this is usually around September and March. If you already have a car, there are options to trade it in for a new one, therefore dealers will have lots of used cars so you will have a selection to choose from. Some dealers will be getting rid of used cars in August and February, to make room for the new load coming, so this can also be a good time to search.

The best time to buy a brand new car

For those who are looking for a brand new car rather than a second-hand vehicle, it's worth shopping when new car models are released. Keep an eye on the news for updates and research on motor websites if you are keen to find out first. Older models will be cheaper when the newer models have been released, so sometimes it's worth holding out if a car brand hasn't released something in a while, they might have something in the pipeline.

Things to remember when you're thinking about buying a car

There are some facts you should know before buying a car, and one of the best ones is when to buy. It can be a good idea to buy in December or January as people are usually focused on festivities around this time of year and not buying a car. This means you might grab a deal, whether you're looking to buy outright or even on car finance. You can also browse for a new car around holiday dates, like Black Friday or Boxing Day if you want to bag a deal.

Now that you have some tips on when it is best to buy a new car or a used car, you can search in certain months of the year until you find the right vehicle for you. We hope you find a new car to suit you, whether you need it for work, dropping the children to school or for leisure activities on the weekends. Good luck with your new car shopping!

