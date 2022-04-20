who-is-liable-in-a-left-turn-car-accident

Left-turn accidents are a major problem in the United States because it can be hard to judge the distance of oncoming traffic. If you turn a second after the light changes or even a second before, you may cause a collision. Bicycles and motorcycles can be hard to see coming when you are making such a turn.

In many cases, a left turner's view of oncoming traffic may be obstructed. People also have a natural tendency to speed up when they turn left. If a driver's view of the road they are turning onto is obstructed, they may not see a person or animal crossing the street.

A person has to be alert and aware whenever they make a left-hand turn. Texting when driving is a mistake 100% of the time, but if you do it while making a left turn, there is a high chance you will crash.

When a car turns left, it can disrupt the flow of traffic and make other people miss their turns. It is important for drivers to learn more about car accident laws.

How to Make a Left-Hand Turn

There are six basic steps to making a left turn.

Depress your left turn signal 100 feet before you begin turning. Letting other drivers know what you are doing can prevent accidents. Slow your car as you pull into the left turning lane. Come to a full stop when you get to the corner. This will give you a moment to look around you before executing your turn. Look both ways and make sure that no one is coming. If there is a traffic light, you should wait until you have the right of way. Make your turn.

How is fault determined?

When there are no signs or traffic lights at an intersection, a person making a left turn is legally required to yield to other traffic. Hence, a driver who is executing a left turn can be easily blamed for an accident. A driver can also cause a crash if they fail to use a turn signal.

There are some circumstances in which a person making a left turn cannot reasonably be held responsible for an accident. If a person is turning left and a car crosses its path at 90 miles an hour, there is a good chance they will hit that car or be hit by it.

Dangerous driving can cause a left-turn accident. If someone is distracted or swerving in and out of traffic while a driver is making a left turn, they may not see that the driver is turning.

If there is construction work being done to the road a driver is turning on to, it may cause a dangerous situation for other drivers. If a construction site is not marked properly and a car turns onto the road where work is being done, workers and equipment in the area can easily cause a crash.

A law enforcement officer or an insurance adjuster will interview witnesses, look at any surveillance footage and check the skid marks when they try to determine who caused an accident.

What to do if You Are Injured in a Left-Turn Accident

Whenever you are involved in a car accident, you should call the police and wait for them to arrive. You should ask for the contact information of any drivers who might have seen the accident. You should also exchange insurance information with other drivers involved in the collision.

Go to the doctor even if you feel just fine. There are some injuries that are not immediately detectable. Get your doctor and physical therapist to write you a full health report. Save all of your medical bills and save the receipt for any medications that you have taken. You should also get your employer to write you a letter stating the number of hours you have missed from work.

Call a Lawyer

When you are injured in an accident, you will file an insurance claim. An insurance adjuster will investigate the accident and approve or deny the claim; they will make you a settlement offer if they approve it. You should always talk to a personal injury attorney before you accept an offer.

An insurance company might try to put the blame for the accident on you if you were the one making a left-hand turn, even if the accident was not your fault.

If you live in a no-fault insurance state, you still need a lawyer. An insurance company may try to say you are exaggerating your injuries or that you had pre-existing conditions.

A trained attorney will know what arguments to use to get you the money you deserve. They can negotiate with insurance adjusters, and they can represent you in court in the event that you need to sue.